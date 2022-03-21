Ghostwire: Tokyo trophy guide: all 57 achievements revealed

Ghostwire: Tokyo puts players in the heart of the city's Shibuya district, though not quite as we know it. One of the city's most famous wards is now full of demonic spirits called 'The Visitors', and there's not a single human being in sight. It's up to you to restore order and stop an evil mastermind from stealing the souls of thousands of people.

In this Ghostwire: Tokyo trophy guide, we've rounded up all the trophies and achievements available in the game, including any hidden trophies. There are plenty of collectible-based trophies to earn, as well as some that require some finesse and skill during combat.

If you're planning on popping the Platinum trophy in Ghostwire: Tokyo, then, here's the full list of every achievement you can earn, including the total amount of Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies available.

Every Ghostwire: Tokyo trophy

Platinum

Ghostwire Tokyoite - Acquire all trophies.

Gold - 2

Hero of Shibuya - Complete the main story after transferring 100% of the spirits in the city

- Complete the main story after transferring 100% of the spirits in the city Trendsetter - Acquire all items for the Outfit menu (excluding bonus content).

Silver - 4

Collector - Acquire all relics

- Acquire all relics Power overwhelming - Acquire all sets of prayer beads

- Acquire all sets of prayer beads Salvation of All - Transfer 100% of the spirits in the city

- Transfer 100% of the spirits in the city Wishmaker - Complete all side missions.

Bronze - 50

(HIDDEN TROPHY) Beginnings - Complete Chapter 1

- Complete Chapter 1 (HIDDEN TROPHY) Trouble - Complete Chapter 2

- Complete Chapter 2 (HIDDEN TROPHY) Connection - Complete Chapter 3

- Complete Chapter 3 (HIDDEN TROPHY) Contortion - Complete Chapter 4

- Complete Chapter 4 (HIDDEN TROPHY) Severance - Complete Chapter 5

- Complete Chapter 5 (HIDDEN TROPHY) Binding - Complete Chapter 6

- Complete Chapter 6 (HIDDEN TROPHY) Conclusions - Complete the main story

- Complete the main story Helping Hand - Transfer 25% of the spirits in the city

- Transfer 25% of the spirits in the city Savior - Transfer 50% of the spirits in the city

- Transfer 50% of the spirits in the city Problem Solver - Complete a side mission

- Complete a side mission Opening a Path - Cleanse a torii gate

- Cleanse a torii gate Liberator - Cleanse all torii gates

- Cleanse all torii gates Treasure Hunter - Acquire a relic

- Acquire a relic Mind and Body - Unlock all Spirit Skills

- Unlock all Spirit Skills On the Same Wavelength - Raise your synergy level to max

- Raise your synergy level to max Shibuya Is My Back Yard - Find all landmarks

- Find all landmarks Echoes of the Past - Acquire a voice log

- Acquire a voice log The Whole Truth - Acquire all voice logs

- Acquire all voice logs It's All Thanks to Yokai - Acquire a magatama

- Acquire a magatama With Their Powers Combined - Acquire all magatama

- Acquire all magatama Roadside Spirituality - Pray to a Jizo statue

- Pray to a Jizo statue Pilgrim - Pray to all Jizo statues

- Pray to all Jizo statues Your Tail's Showing - Find all the missing tanuki

- Find all the missing tanuki Gourmand - Acquire all types of food and drink

- Acquire all types of food and drink DJ Akito - Acquire all music tracks

- Acquire all music tracks Talismania - Acquire all Talismans

- Acquire all Talismans Boundless Spirit - Acquire the maximum number of katashiro

- Acquire the maximum number of katashiro (HIDDEN TROPHY) Animal Lover - Pet an animal

- Pet an animal (HIDDEN TROPHY ) Amateur Photographer - Use Photo Mode for the first time

- Use Photo Mode for the first time (HIDDEN TROPHY) You Wouldn't Steal a Spirit - Successfully protect at least 3 Containment Cubes in a single battle

- Successfully protect at least 3 Containment Cubes in a single battle (HIDDEN TROPHY) Don't Worry About It - Pull a "Daikyo" omikuji

- Pull a "Daikyo" omikuji (HIDDEN TROPHY) Better Together - Fuse back with KK after being hit by a severance attack

- Fuse back with KK after being hit by a severance attack Visiting Hours Are Over - Defeat every type of Visitor

- Defeat every type of Visitor Heartbreaker - Defeat a Visitor by pulling out its core

- Defeat a Visitor by pulling out its core Soul Breaker - Defeat 50 Visitors by pulling out their cores

- Defeat 50 Visitors by pulling out their cores One Fell Swoop - Defeat at least 5 Visitors simultaneously by pulling out their cores

- Defeat at least 5 Visitors simultaneously by pulling out their cores Couldn't Take The Heat - Defeat at least 3 Visitors simultaneously by detonating a red ether crystal

- Defeat at least 3 Visitors simultaneously by detonating a red ether crystal Silent Kill - Defeat a total of 200 Visitors using Quick Purge

- Defeat a total of 200 Visitors using Quick Purge Take a Bow - Defeat a total of 50 Visitors using the bow

- Defeat a total of 50 Visitors using the bow Go For The Eyes - Defeat a total of 20 Visitors with headshots

- Defeat a total of 20 Visitors with headshots (HIDDEN TROPHY) Sniper - Defeat a Visitors with a headshot from a distance of at least 40m

- Defeat a Visitors with a headshot from a distance of at least 40m Freeze, Scumbag - Defeat a total of 10 Visitors with Quick Purge while they are held by a Stun Talisman

- Defeat a total of 10 Visitors with Quick Purge while they are held by a Stun Talisman A Shrubbery! - Defeat a total of 3 Visitors with Quick Purge while hiding in bushes created by a Thicket Talisman

- Defeat a total of 3 Visitors with Quick Purge while hiding in bushes created by a Thicket Talisman Left Yourself Open - Defeat a total of 10 Visitors by ripping out their cores after exposing them with an Exposure Talisman

- Defeat a total of 10 Visitors by ripping out their cores after exposing them with an Exposure Talisman Master of Blocking - Perform a total of 30 Perfect Blocks

- Perform a total of 30 Perfect Blocks In Sync - Wire In a total of 10 times

- Wire In a total of 10 times (HIDDEN TROPHY) Walking on Air - Grapple and glide to remain in the air for at least 10 seconds

- Grapple and glide to remain in the air for at least 10 seconds Big Spender - Spend a total of 1,000,000 meika

- Spend a total of 1,000,000 meika Pious - Put a total of 10,000 meika into offering boxes

- Put a total of 10,000 meika into offering boxes (HIDDEN TROPHY) Lonely Tsukumi - Spend at least 30 seconds looking at the moon.

Ghostwire: Tokyo has some time-consuming trophies, as you'd expect for an open-world game, but nothing that isn't achievable if you're willing to sink in the necessary hours. It helps that the game's recreation of Shibuya is extremely captivating, just watch out for the city's hostile new residents that wander the streets.