This top security suite is available at a massive discount for a limited time only

Cybercriminals will try everything in their power to gain access to your devices and get their hands on bank account details, passwords and other sensitive data. For this reason and more, it's important to select a leading antivirus service capable of shielding you from malware and other forms of cyberattack.

Trend Micro is known for providing multi-device protection against ransomware, viruses and dangerous websites. Users also enjoy secure online banking and shopping, and protection against identity thieves across all device types.

Exclusively for readers of TechRadar Pro, Trend Micro has knocked a whopping $70 off the price of its Premium Security Suite , which is now available for as little as $59.95 (roughly £45). The offer lasts until May 31, so act fast.

Trend Micro Premium Security Suite: $129.95 $59.95

70% off - Multi-device protection against malware, ransomware, malicious domains and identity thieves, plus a VPN and password manager. Offer expires on May 31.View Deal

Other features include dark web monitoring, a personal VPN, protection against email scams - and there's even a password manager.

Why is this a great deal?

Trend Micro's Premium Security Suite can protect your devices from pretty much any type of security breach. By rolling antivirus, VPN and a password manager into one package, Trend Micro also saves you from purchasing a whole host of different subcriptions to keep yourself protected.

With 24/7 technical support and emergency assistance available, help is never far away if you need it.