Best e-commerce website design services of 2019

There are so many different companies out there offering e-commerce website design that it would be a tricky task to narrow down the list to just a few, particularly given that every customer's demands are different.

However, for those able to put just a little time and effort into it, you can buy an existing web design template and set it up on your e-commerce website. Sometimes this requires just a little knowledge of HTML code, but in other cases you don't need that at all and can install a template with just a few clicks of your mouse.

Either way it depends on which software platform you have built your e-commerce website on, with some being more user-friendly than others. Even so, it helps to know a little coding, if nothing else to tweak the look and feel of any bought website design template - however, it's neither mandatory or required.

Off-the-shelf design templates can be especially attractive for startups, who want to test the waters first. This is because e-commerce web templates are relatively cheap, and a lot less expensive than commissioning a team to create a custom design for you. Even better is the fact that you can always look to invest in a bigger and more grand design once your online business has justified the expense of doing so.

There are a number of different e-commerce website design template sites online, some of which cater for just popular e-commerce platforms, and others which cater for many. Here we'll list the best of them.

The pop of WordPress e-commerce

Professional looking

Simple to use

Easy to customize

Response designs

Limited range of templates

WordPress isn't simply one of the easiest content management software (CMS) platforms out there to work with, it's also one of the simplest to set up an e-commerce store with a minimal cost outlay, and limited technical knowledge requirements.

WooCommerce Storefront is the most popular platform for this, by providing a simple to use WordPress plugin that can instantly turn your WordPress website into an e-commerce platform. WooCommerce Storefront is the main template that works with the add-on, but there are a number of derived templates available based around this to provide a wider range of options.

Editing the colors and design aspects of many of the templates is easy and requires no coding experience at all. The result is that you can personalize any such template with just a few clicks. Better still, these templates are responsive by default, which means they are also optimized to display on mobile devices.

However, the limitation is that there are not that many themes that work from the WooCommerce Storefront theme. For a start-up this might not be a problem, as covering all the basics may be the immediate priority. A more established business may want something that's more customized, but because WordPress is such a popular CMS it shouldn't be hard to either commission a web designer to build a new theme, or simply look more widely for an alternative template.

The monster template store

Huge range of templates

Major platforms covered

Lots of selection options

Some templates not mobile-friendly

Template Monster is probably the world's biggest template site, and offers not just a huge range of templates for e-commerce sites, but also caters for a large number of e-commerce platforms. As well as Woocommerce templates, it can also cater for Magento, Prestashop, Zen Cart, and Shopify, among others.

Template Monster claims to be able to offer over 4,500 e-commerce templates, which can be sorted using the left-hand navigation menu which allows you to select a template by platform, industry, color, design type, popularity, and compatibility.

Do take care that if you want a responsive design you will need to check that option, as some templates are built using Photoshop, with the images sliced apart and then put together with HTML. This means editing these templates can become more time-consuming than expected to work with, and require some HTML/CSS coding knowledge.

Templates can be bought individually, which means the price can vary from template to template, but tend to cost between $50-$100 for a quality one. Template Monster also provide a subscription service which provides access to all templates for $19 per month.

More e-commerce template options

Large number of templates

Many e-commerce platforms covered

Subscription option

Themeforest is another major provider of e-commerce webdesign templates, offered under the Envato Market banner. There are over 3,400 templates advertised as available, across a range of e-commerce shopping platforms, not least Prestashop, Shopify, Magento, and Open Cart. There are also templates available for a number of smaller platforms, including Drupal Commerce, CS-Cart, and Jigoshop.

Template options can be sorted using the left-hand navigation, in terms of platform, tags, price, popularity, rating, date added, as well as software version compatibility. However, note that templates for Woocommerce do not appear in the main e-commerce category, but are instead displayed in the Wordpress category.

Also note that there are other e-commerce plugins for Wordpress than Woocommerce, and there are Wordpress templates available on Themeforest to specifically cater for these.

Templates are available to purchase individually, but there is also a subscription service available from $16.50 per month.

Free WordPress e-commerce themes

Free themes

Large variety

Supports multiple plugins

Limited options

The WordPress Theme Directory is a directory of free themes made available through the WordPress website. There are a huge range of themes available, and while most of these are for general use, there are over a thousand tagged as suitable for e-commerce.

You can also opt to sift through general search results in the WordPress Theme Directory, but while there is an option to filter search results, this feature is limited to layout, features, and subject. Mostly searches have to be manually carried out via a keyword search.

This directory comes into its own for two main reasons: the first is that the themes listed are free to use, and the second is that there are themes for alternative e-commerce plugins here (not just for WooCommerce).

This means the directory is useful if you are looking for free themes for specific plugins, but do be aware that because they are free they may not necessarily look as professional as paid-for templates.

DIY e-commerce solution

Professional look

Mobile-friendly

Easy to personalize

Weebly is targeted at people with little or no coding experience, and provides easy to use drag-and-drop tools for creating a website. Weebly also gives users the ability to create online stores using existing templates to work with their simple website building framework.

The number of themes available for Weebly online stores is somewhat limited, but the designs are clean and professional-looking, plus there are options to personalize accordingly. Additionally, the themes are responsive, which means they are optimized to work with mobile devices, plus they have in-built SEO, analytics, and even a feature for posting ads directly to Facebook.

Pricing to use the Weebly online store feature starts from $12 per month, if paid annually, and comes with both a free domain and a $100 Google AdWords voucher for advertising. However, it's limited as an e-commerce platform and geared towards simple sales.

For a more powered-up e-commerce platform at Weebly it costs from $25 a month (again, if paid annually) and that allows for more advanced features such as product options, inventory management, a tax calculator, coupon codes, shipping calculator/labels/discounts, and product reviews.