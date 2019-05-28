YuppTV coming to du

Dubai-based telecom operator du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) has announced that it will be offering South Asian OTT content through its strategic partnership with YuppTV.

Subscribers can get access to more than 150 premium South Asian TV channels, including Colors, Zee, Sun, Asianet and Star, and over 3,000 on demand movies in 10 languages through the operator’s Home plans and packages.

Zahra Zayat, Vice-President for Middle East and North Africa at YuppTV, said that the collaboration comes as part of its plan to increase its market share in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf where over 55% of the population is South Asian.

Subscribers can now watch their favorite content on four devices simultaneously in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali and more.

YuppTV has more than 25,000 hours of entertainment content catalogues in its library across all genres including movies, series, Cricket Sports, TV shows, Kids, and News.