Trending
Brands

'Your Shortcuts' being rolled out on Google Maps for users in India

By Applications  

The feature isn't available for everyone, but it should be available in the coming weeks

null

The new Shortcuts feature allows users to select their top four choices from the myriad of 14 quick actions. The old version of Google Maps listed four default quick actions which were, Satellite, Traffic, Train Routes and Download Area. 

The update shows three pre-selected options along with an ‘Add More’ button, where users can customise one more quick action into the shortcuts tab. 

Aside from the pre-listed options, some other choices are Food Nearby, Route Planner, Your Timeline, Your Place and Start Driving, which show up in the left-side corner hamburger menu in case users don’t want to add it to their shortcuts.

Earlier this month, Google Maps had rolled another new feature for their app called Plus codes. These codes are meant to make finding locations easier with a ‘6-character code+city’ format. When users put that code into the app or on Google, it will show them the precise location without having to know the full address. 

In other updates, multiple language search was also added to Google Maps. Users can now search Maps in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam. 

Additionally, they introduced ‘Smart Address Search’ and ‘Add Address’ options so that people can add missing locations onto the app and search the general area for their destination if they don’t have the precise address. 

As of now, only a select few users have access to the 'Your Shortcuts' feature, even within India. But, it’s expected that it will roll out to more users in the coming weeks.  

Related news

See more Applications news