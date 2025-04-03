Google Keep could get a fresh redesign soon – including two features that’ll make it much easier to use

Including a new toolbar and a new image attachment feature

A smartphone with the Google Keep app open
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Google's note-taking app, Google Keep, could be getting more interface upgrades
  • First-look images provided by Android Authority suggest that its toolbar and image attachment feature could get a revamp
  • The functions aren't live yet, but could appear in a future version

Google Keep, the note-taking app without which many of us wonder how we would manage our daily lives, appears to be in line for some welcome design upgrades.

Android Authority has provided first-look images from an APK teardown that show changes to the app’s toolbar and image attachment feature. While these design updates aren’t live for users yet, there’s a good chance they’ll appear in a future update.

Following the introduction of the app’s floating action buttons (FAB) in November 2024, as well as its very recent addition of ‘Create text notes by default’ option and an Audio shortcut for Google Keep in Android, it looks like Google’s next tweak for one of the best note-taking apps is to give it a new look – starting with refreshing its toolbar.

The toolbar could be one of the next upgrades, as Android Authority’s photos reveal that its icons for functions such as inserting attachments, changing note background and color, and text formatting appear much larger than the current icons, with a rounded background that changes color depending on your device’s theme. Certain sub-heads such as H1 and H2 appear slightly smaller than before.

A screen shot of first-look images at Google Keep's interface redesign

(Image credit: Android Authority)

In addition to its toolbar revamp Google Keep could also introduce a small change to the way image attachments appear when you upload them to a note document in the app. At the moment, when you add an image in Google Keep it takes up the full width of the screen, but the photos provided by Android Authority show that Google could introduce margins on either side of the image, giving it rounded edges and a cleaner look.

A screen shot of first-look images of Google Keep's interface redesign

(Image credit: Android Authority)

When the in-app FABs were introduced to Google Keep last year, it made navigating note-taking features a lot easier for users as it grouped a selection of functions together in one place at the bottom of the screen. These first-look photos hint that the icons for the buttons could switch from the right side of the text to the left, and that the icons could be darker and have darker text.

As mentioned, these new features aren’t live yet, so we’ll have to wait and see if they appear in a future update.

Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

