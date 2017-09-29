You can save $100 on an HTC U11 next week

While the Google Pixel 2 is set to be announced on October 4, HTC is celebrating its other creations with a customer appreciation week starting Monday, October 2 and lasting until Sunday, October 8.

These are the deals you’ve been waiting for if you’ve been itching to get your hands on three of the manufacturer’s big 2017 releases:

HTC U11 ($100 off at $549, plus free HTC gift pack)

This phone packs in the innovative and squeeze-friendly Edge Sense tech, the amazing BoomSound USB-C earbuds, super-fast Snapdragon 835 and a stellar camera.

HTC U Ultra ($300 off at $449)

A premium mid-range device inspired by the LG V20’s dual-display combo. Its biggest flaw was its high price tag, so now that’s it lower, this is one that’s worth looking at.

HTC Bolt ($200 off at $400)

This Sprint exclusive looks startlingly like the Google Pixel and is quite durable if you’re someone who’s likely to put your smartphones through a world of hurt. It’s not the best value out there, but if you’re strapped for options on Sprint’s network, you could do far worse.

Accessories (50% off w/ purchase)

If you purchase a smartphone during the week-long sale, HTC offering any and all accessories for that device at a steep discount. Heck, even if you don’t spend big money, you can likely pick up a case of your choosing for just $10.

You don’t commonly see a manufacturer slash prices, so this is nice to see. We also enjoy how self-aware HTC is by holding the event until October 8, also written as 10/08, the time stamped onto each and every HTC smartphone in promotions.

On top of the deals, HTC is hosting giveaways during the Green is Good week-long event. If you want to be eligible to receive a free HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, HTC Vive and more for free, just sign up through this link.