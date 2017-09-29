Trending
You can save $100 on an HTC U11 next week

The best deals until Black Friday

While the Google Pixel 2 is set to be announced on October 4, HTC is celebrating its other creations with a customer appreciation week starting Monday, October 2 and lasting until Sunday, October 8.

These are the deals you’ve been waiting for if you’ve been itching to get your hands on three of the manufacturer’s big 2017 releases: 

  • HTC U11 ($100 off at $549, plus free HTC gift pack)

This phone packs in the innovative and squeeze-friendly Edge Sense tech, the amazing BoomSound USB-C earbuds, super-fast Snapdragon 835 and a stellar camera.

A premium mid-range device inspired by the LG V20’s dual-display combo. Its biggest flaw was its high price tag, so now that’s it lower, this is one that’s worth looking at.

This Sprint exclusive looks startlingly like the Google Pixel and is quite durable if you’re someone who’s likely to put your smartphones through a world of hurt. It’s not the best value out there, but if you’re strapped for options on Sprint’s network, you could do far worse.

  • Accessories (50% off w/ purchase)

If you purchase a smartphone during the week-long sale, HTC offering any and all accessories for that device at a steep discount. Heck, even if you don’t spend big money, you can likely pick up a case of your choosing for just $10.

You don’t commonly see a manufacturer slash prices, so this is nice to see. We also enjoy how self-aware HTC is by holding the event until October 8, also written as 10/08, the time stamped onto each and every HTC smartphone in promotions. 

On top of the deals, HTC is hosting giveaways during the Green is Good week-long event. If you want to be eligible to receive a free HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, HTC Vive and more for free, just sign up through this link.

