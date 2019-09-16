You can now rent an $8,000 super computer for pennies

20 years ago, the world’s most powerful computer was the Intel-powered ASCI Red. It had nearly 10,000 cores, a peak performance of 3.21 Tflops and had a cool price tag of $55 million.

However we've moved on a lot in this time, and thanks to a new offer from web hosting company, Ionos, you can now rent a computer that’s about half as powerful for only $0.44 per hour (or $320 per month).

Power

The 4XL-192-NVME is a dedicated server that runs on an Intel Xeon Gold 6210U CPU - this Cascade-Lake processor has 20 cores, is clocked at 2.5GHz and has a peak performance of more than 1.5Tflops. It is also Intel’s leading chip when it comes to price per Flops.

This is backed by a staggering 192GB DDR4 ECC memory and a pair of Intel P4510 NVMe SSD, each with a 1TB capacity and configured in RAID-1 for redundancy.

Ubuntu 18.04 is included as the default operating system and you can upgrade it to WIndows Server 2019. As with all Ionos dedicated servers, there's also a 1Gbps unlimited data pipe, and you can choose the location of your server (either US or Europe).

A similar Dell Poweredge T640 tower server with a slightly more powerful CPU and cheaper SATA SSD drives can be had for about $8000 after rebates.

Users will be billed per month rather than per hour, and you can cancel your package risk free for 30 days. If you're not completely satisfied, Ionos says you can cancel your contract directly in the control panel for a full refund.