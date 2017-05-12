Xiaomi to launch a new Redmi phone on May 16, here's how you can be a part of it

Xiaomi’s VP, Manu Kumar Jain, posted a teaser on Twitter today, inviting users and fans for the launch of the next Redmi phone on May 16. Naturally, there are no details on what the phone will be, but it’s clear that this will be yet another mid-ranger. However, it’s also likely that Xiaomi will give away details on the release of the Mi 6 in the country. As you know, the Mi 6 is a China exclusive for the time being, so it’s only a matter of time before Xiaomi offers more details on the Indian launch of the device.

The second BIG announcement of the month is on 16 May: our new Redmi phone is launching 😎 Will you be joining us?☺️ @XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia pic.twitter.com/Y633yToSL7May 12, 2017

Xiaomi is giving fans the opportunity to be present at the event in New Delhi. You will have to sign up for the event from the company’s official page here. The company is giving away 100 seats at the event for the contest winners. You will have to register by the 14th of May to be eligible for this contest.

The launch will be held on the 16th of May at 11:30AM, and we’re guessing the company will hold a live stream to give users a good idea of what’s coming. Reports suggest that the company will announce the Redmi 4 during the course of the event, with a price tag of Rs 8,000 expected for the handset.

There’s a dedicated page on Amazon India for this particular device where the users can sign up to receive notifications on the launch. The Redmi 4 is a slightly upgraded variant of the Redmi 4A, which is already available in the country. One of the key highlights of the Redmi 4 is the fact that it comes with a mammoth 4,100mAh battery under the hood. This aspect alone should make it a popular handset with the masses.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 hardware specifications

Display: 5-inch HD (1280x720) panel

Dimensions: 141.3 x 69.6 x 8.9mm, 156 grams

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 430

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB (expandable via microSD)

OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Battery: 4,100mAh

Connectivity: 4G LTE