Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch on April 16, rumoured to feature curved display and Snapdragon 835

We have been talking about all the promising flagship smartphones that have come up till now and are slated to launch in future. Surprisingly, there is one name that many of us are missing from our lists, the Xiaomi Mi 6. Despite of being in headlines constantly, the upcoming flagship from the Xiaomi has not received the attention it deserves.

Read: Xiaomi Mi 5c and Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications leaked

According to a recent report, Xiaomi is said to launch the Mi 6 on April 16. The successor of Mi 5 is expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and have 2 storage variants- 4GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage ad 6GB RAM/ 128GB internal storage.

As we all know, Xiaomi failed to sell the Mi 5 in large numbers, the company is expected to fill the loopholes this time and come up with a better offering. Although the Mi 5 was a good smartphone overall but the company did not launch the 4GB variant in India and the pricing was over the par. The consumers in India have a perception that the company is known for affordable phones, which may also be a reason to restrict its market in phones over Rs. 20K.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 set to come in three versions with two different chipsets

As per the report from Chinese website mydrivers, the Mi 6 is expected to have a curved display, ceramic body and a high-end read camera like Xperia XZ Premium.