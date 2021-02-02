Xiaomi Mi 11 series could come with a super-premium 'Ultra' model

The Xiaomi Mi 11 launch is just days away but what we'll actually see is uncertain - the 'standard' phone is all but guaranteed, and we've heard a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Lite model could come too, but a leaker has suggested another phone could also land.

This comes from respected leaker Digital Chat Station posting on Chinese social media platform Weibo, who suggested there is a phone in the Mi 11 range that would sit above the Mi 11 Pro.

Digital Chat Station provides a few nuggets of information on the phone - apparently it has a 2K screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a screen that curves at all four edges, 67W wireless charging, and a bigger battery than the Mi 11.

Since the standard Xiaomi Mi 11 already launched in China, we know its specs, so we know that the leaked screen details of this new phone, including its resolution and curves, match the Mi 11. However the charging and battery details, and likely more about the phone, is seemingly different.

Is this the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra?

#DigitalChatStation There is also a higher positioning than pro, but it is not sure if it is a super big cup. The engineering machine is also a 2k+120hz single-hole four-curved screen, 67w± wireless, and a much larger battery.January 28, 2021

Several months after the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch in 2020, the company hosted a live stream to show off the Mi 10 Ultra, a feature-packed premium phone that only went on sale in China.

As a result, it's easy to think this new Mi 11 phone would be a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, if not in name then at least in spirit.

What we don't know, though, is if the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (or whatever it ends up being called) will be launched outside of China, unlike the Mi 10 Ultra, or if it's another phone that's exclusive to the country.

Well, we'll need to see if it exists at all first. TechRadar will be covering Xiaomi's Mi 11 launch on February 8, so check back then for news, analysis and more.

Via 91Mobiles