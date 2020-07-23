Xbox Series X games reveal live blog: we'll be reporting live on the Xbox Games Showcase

Vic Hood

The Xbox Games Showcase is taking place in just a few short hours, with the presentation promising to give us our best look yet at first-party Xbox Series X games.

Microsoft has confirmed that this hour-long (solely games-focused) showcase will give us our first look at Halo Infinite gameplay, while the rest of the presentation will primarily focus on titles from Xbox Game Studios - with some third-party games likely thrown in for good measure. So expect to get a closer look at both Hellblade 2 and Psychonauts 2, and maybe even a sneak peek at the rumored Fable 4.