TechLife exclusives

Full-version commercial software for TechLife magazine readers (for a limited time only)

June 2018 - Issue #77

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 10/05/2017 to 27/06/2018.

May 2018 - Issue #76

Abelssoft HackCheck

How do you know if your online accounts have been hacked? Abelssoft HackCheck finds out for you!

This new Windows tool takes your email addresses and instantly checks if it has been found in a large database of hacked online sites and services. In this case, the program tells you which service has been compromised in which way, and recommends that you immediately change the password.

The program can be set to re-run a new test every four hours and alert you if there are any new hacking attacks against your accounts. In this way, you can change the matching passwords immediately before your own accounts are plundered.

Download link: Abelssoft HackCheck (3MB)

April 2018 - Issue #75

Abelssoft WashAndGo

WashAndGo removes internet traces: the browser cache, cookies, browser history and many more traces of the most common browsers.

WashAndGo will only suggest removal of a file or entry if it can be almost 100% certain that it is unnecessary and may be safely deleted.

Just in case a problem might arise, WashAndGo does create a security backup which allows you to undo any and all changes for a period of 7 days after cleaning.

Download link: Abelssoft WashAndGo (25MB)

March 2018 - Issue #74

Abelssoft StartupStar

Eliminate startup irritants with Abelssoft StartupStar!

It’s an almost universal problem on Windows PCs – unneeded programs that run on startup, adding extraneous time to the boot process, and then you ask yourself, how can I stop this programs to start with my computer?

StartupStar from Abelssoft has something to say about this. The program presents a list of startup items, and then let’s you decide which ones to keep or remove.

Download link: Abelssoft StartupStar (5MB)

February 2018 - Issue #73

Abelssoft YouTube Song Downloader

Undoubtedly, YouTube is the largest video archive in existence.

YouTube Song Downloader searches for music videos and downloads them to your hard drive.

The newest version offers many important innovations that make the tool even better.

These include the ability to extract audio tracks from the videos in up to 320kbps quality MP3s or in the open source Ogg Vorbis format.

Additionally, the software supports the Vevo music service.

Download link: Abelssoft YouTube Song Downloader (65MB)

January 2018 - Issue #72

Abelssoft AntiBrowserSpy

Many tracking features of common web browsers cannot be easily disabled by PC users, but AntiBrowserSpy makes it easy to control all browser settings. With one mouse click you can configure the settings of all your browsers and disable hidden espionage features.

Meanwhile, AntiBrowserSpy allows you to remove Internet traces easily. This contains the removal of history entries and web cache. Download lists and typed URLs can also be cleaned.

Additionally, AntiBrowserSpy contains a cookie manager allowing you to view and protect specific cookies.

Download link: Abelssoft AntiBrowserSpy (10MB)

Xmas 2017 - Issue #71

Abelssoft CleverPrint

CleverPrint minimises your printing costs by printing up to eight pages on a single sheet. Print jobs often contain pages and graphics — much of which you don’t want to print.

These can be easily removed with CleverPrint. The new CleverPrint toner-saving function also allows you to lighten up your print job before printing. This ensures a reduced consumption of the printer ink.

Download link: Abelssoft CleverPrint (64MB)

December 2017 - Issue #70

Abelssoft PC Fresh

Windows does what it pleases – and that’s usually far too much.

PC Fresh 2016 cuts the fat off, ending unnecessary Windows services, pruning startup programs, and resolving system slowdowns. Additionally, the software finds lost application serial numbers hidden on the system and allows the user to customize various aspects of Windows.

The new 2016 version of PC Fresh includes, for the first time, a manager for easily assigning file associations (e.g. opening .txt files with WordPad).

Download link: Abelssoft PC Fresh (6MB)

November 2017 - Issue #69

Abelssoft HappyCard

Some invitation cards are so special that you’ll want to keep them forever. HappyCard enables you to create this kind of card yourself using only a few clicks.

HappyCard helps users with its simple to use interface to create invitation cards with just a few clicks. Creatively done cards, without any previous knowledge.

No matter if you want to do an invitation card, a greeting card or a gift card, HappyCard comes with 50 professional card designs for events like birthdays, parties, weddings, condolence-cards and more.

Download link: Abelssoft HappyCard (14MB)

October 2017 - Issue #68

Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 13

When you have a great idea to show online, it's important to get started. WebSite X5 Start 13 has what you need to kick off. Like the other WebSite X5 programs, it's based on the 5 step method to build sites without coding but it features fewer options. So you only have what you really need to get your first project online and creating your site becomes easy and fun.

This special version for TechLife readers includes 150 extra website templates — so you get a total of 200 templates to select from instead of the regular 50.

Download link: Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 13 (150MB)

Abelssoft Send2Phone

Easily send yourself links, images or any files from your PC to your Android phone – or the other way around. Send2Phone supports almost every popular format: Links, text, PDF, mp3 or video formats like WMV, AVI, MOV or MPEG. Send2Phone knows them all and therefore is the perfect companion for your everyday life. Not only can files be sent from a PC to an Android phone or the other way around, you can also connect as many devices as desired with each other.

Download link: Abelssoft Send2Phone (5.5MB)

September 2017 - Issue #67

Abelssoft FolderVisualizer 7

Even the largest hard disk fills up: Countless videos, archives, photos and backups take a huge amount of existing space! FolderVisualizer 7 assists and scans internal and external hard drives in order to search for files that are demanding space on your disks. The new version offers five times faster examination and helps the user with detailed file information in order to make the right decision.

Download link: Abelssoft FolderVisualizer 7 (2.7MB)

August 2017 - Issue #66

Abelssoft EverDoc

PDFs, pictures or e-mails – with Abelssoft EverDoc you can now conveniently archive everything you need. Simply print the desired document and it will automatically be filed in the background without additional work. The software offers a quick and easy way to access your documents via full text search and different sort methods (name, date, keyword). EverDoc also includes the possibility to create and restore backups of your library. This way you can always keep your documents safe.

Download link: Abelssoft EverDoc (45MB)

July 2017 - Issue #65

Abelssoft Tagman

Abelssoft Tagman allows you to organize your music library with just a single button press. With a click you can add titles, artists, albums and more to the ID3 tag of your MP3 files. These are read by all common media players to display information about the song you're listening to. The innovative fingerprint-technology used by Tagman creates a fingerprint of every track in your collection and compares it with a big online database.

Download link: Abelssoft Tagman (25MB)

June 2017 - Issue #64

Abelssoft Undeleter

Deleted files in Windows accidentally? Even data which has already been removed from the Recycle Bin is capable of being recovered by Undeleter. The list of findings has clever filters to find individual results even in huge lists, with Deep Scan Technology utilised to find even damaged or partially overwritten files for recovery.

Download link: Abelssoft Undeleter (4.5MB)

May 2017 - Issue #63

Abelssoft KeyDepot

Abelssoft Keydepot allows you to save all of your login information clearly in self-defined categories. It uses a highly secure AES-256 algorithm, which is approved in the US for state documents classified top secret. Key depot provides the option to save your personal data in the cloud, and to have access to your passwords from a number of different devices.

Download link: Abelssoft KeyDepot (8.5MB)

April 2017 - Issue #62

Abelssoft PDF Compressor

Abelssoft PDF Compressor is the ideal everyday helper when it comes to sending small PDFs. In comparison to other programs, PDF Compressor accomplishes compressing large PDFs with many pages in record time. If you work with many PDFs, there is a convenient batch processing feature. Simply paste all the PDFs to compress into the tool in one go, and then let PDF Compressor work for you. The processed PDFs will automatically be saved in the target folder.

Download link: Abelssoft PDF Compressor (10.5MB)

March 2017 - Issue #61

Abelssoft AntiLogger

Online crime is booming. And the favored tools of cyber-criminals are perfectly effective enough to provide them with plenty of valuable user data. They can catch many users all too easily with so-called “loggers“ – all the victim needs to do is open the attachment of a spam email or visit an illegitimate website and thus the logger will be downloaded and begin embedding itself into the victim’s computer. As the name implies, Abelssoft AntiLogger 2016 thwarts their attempts.

Download link: Abelssoft AntiLogger (3.5MB)

February 2017 - Issue #60

Abelssoft VideoCompressor

Videos are a popular medium to share and spread experiences and information. But often users are confronted with videos being too large for sending and taking a lot of storage space on the hard drive or SD card. Abelssoft’s VideoCompressor solves that problem and scales videos down significantly. It supports almost all popular formats like FLV, WMV, SWF, MPEG, MP4, 3GP, M4V, AVI, MKV, MOV, F4V and RM.

Download link: Abelssoft VideoCompressor (11MB)

January 2017 - Issue #59

