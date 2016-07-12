Amazon Prime Day is in full swing but Amazon is not the only online retailer in town! John Lewis is famous for its extra-long warranties and excellent customer service so in many instances it makes more sense to buy big electronics items from John Lewis.

The online and highstreet department store has launched a clearance sale of its own to compete with Prime Day, and some of the deals on offer look really strong.

What's more, while most of Amazon's Prime Day deals of the day are available only to Prime members, John Lewis has many deals at the same price or better and of course those deals are available to everyone.

The best John Lewis clearance sale deals:

Laptop: Save £150 on the Lenovo Ideapad 500 laptop with Core i7 CPU, 8GB memory and 1TB storage and get it for £499.95. This is not a cheap laptop - it's a great price on an awesome laptop

Laptop: Lenovo Yoga convertible laptop. It's one of Amazon's deals of the day available only to Prime members. Get it at John Lewis for the same price - £345.95

Kids: loads of deals on Toys, Trampolines, costumes and more

Bluetooth speaker: John Lewis is price matching Amazon on the fantastic Bose SoundLink Mini II - get it for £169.95

Bluetooth speaker: Get the Ministry of Sound Audio S Plus bluetooth speaker for £10 cheaper than on Amazon - now just £79.95

Headphones: Get the Beats by Dre Studio noise cancelling headphones for just £169

Headphones: Get the acclaimed Bowers & Wilkins P3 on-ear headphones for £99.95 (that's more than £10 cheaper than Amazon)

4K TV clearance: Bag a discount on a 4K or Full HD TV - the deals aren't cheap but they are strong

Washing machines: Big clearance on washing machines with 3 year warranties included and discounts of up to £200

Nutribullet: Get the Nutribullet 12 piece 600 Series juicer/blender set from just £67.99

Android tablet: Get the Asus ZenPad 8-inch tablet for just £99.95

Android tablet: The Samsung Galaxy Tab E is currently a couple of quid cheaper at John Lewis than at Amazon - now down to £139.96

Canon cameras: discounts and cashback offers available on various Canon compact cameras, DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and more

Microwave: Get the Panasonic NN-ST462M microwave for just £99

Smartwatch: The Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch is currently down to just £99