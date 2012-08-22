BYOD is creating a generation of workaholics

The new quarterly Mobile Workforce report by mobility service iPass reveals, employees bringing their own devices to work is creating a generation of workaholics.

The US report shows that the flexible working schedules permitted through Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) result in many employees working up to 20 additional hours per week, with a third never fully disconnecting from technology, even during personal time, and only 8 per cent disconnect completely from work while on holiday.

The report also revealed that 92 per cent of mobile workers enjoy their job flexibility and are content with working longer hours; in fact, 42 per cent would like even greater flexibility for their working practices.

"BYOD is effectively turning us into a generation of productive workaholics, with many workers seemingly happy to work during their downtime in exchange for flexibility in how and where they work," said Rene Hendrikse, VP EMEA at iPass. "Mobile workers want to help their companies stay competitive in a fast-paced and challenging business environment and for this reason nearly half of all businesses are now actively encouraging flexible working. However, employees run the risk of literally paying the price for this flexibility, with 18 per cent shouldering their own data bills, an increase of 6 per cent from last year."

70 per cent say data roaming costs are an issue

These findings come as 70 per cent of mobile workers admit that data roaming costs is an issue of great importance to them. More than four out of five (82%) feel that some mobile operators charge a staggering 10 times more for data roaming (£12.66 per MB) than the value that they consider to be fair (£1.3-2.6 per MB). The resulting fear of bill shock means that workers are cautious to use even basic but work critical applications such as web-browsing and email when abroad.