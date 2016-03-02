14 photos from Scott Kelly's year in space that will take your breath away

The astronaut's best pics as he heads back to Earth
If you're like me, then you've got a few hours of downtime before Scott Kelly completes his journey back to Earth after spending an eye-watering 340 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). (Update:He's back!).
Kelly, along with Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, has spent the longest amount of time aboard the ISS ever. Kelly also holds the American record for most days in space.
While he was up there doing important astronaut stuff that will, among other things, one day help humans travel to Mars, he also became a social media sensation with 898,000 Instagram followers, 946,785 Likes on Facebook and 949,000 Twitter followers.
His pictures captured the wonders of Earth from 249 miles high, and gave those of us down below a view of our planet and space that we wouldn't have had otherwise, served with a healthy dose of inspirational messages on the side.
NASA put together a few of Kelly's best shots over on Flickr, but below you'll find some of the most stunning photos Kelly took while traveling at 17,150 miles per hour, along with the post he wrote to go along them. It was hard to pick just 14 - trust me.