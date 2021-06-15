Wix continues acquisition spree with Modalyst purchase

Popular website builder Wix has announced the addition of startup marketplace and dropshipping platform Modalyst to its portfolio.

The deal comes after the company's recent acquisition of Rise.ai, a native gift card and loyalty solution as well as the launch of Wix Point of Sale.

As part of Wix’s effort to provide business owners with a complete operating system to create, manage and grow their businesses, the Modalyst acquisition will continue extending the Wix eCommerce platform, connecting Wix merchants to a vast supplier marketplace.

Wix buys Modalyst

With the acquisition of Modalyst, Wix business owners will have the ability to connect their online store to an established marketplace of thousands of suppliers, manufacturers and wholesalers.

There, they will have access to products spanning name brands, trending items and independent labels with the option to white-label products with their own branding.

Arik Perez, Head of Wix eCommerce said the website building company is proud to welcome Modalyst to expand the infrastructure of Wix eCommerce.

“Connecting merchants directly to a full supplier hub allows them to expand their own product offering and helps new businesses establish themselves by connecting with vetted suppliers with access to private labels and dropshipping,” Perez added.

“This offers merchants a convenient way to sell a large variety of products, test new and trending markets and ultimately expand their reach. Merchants can significantly scale their businesses and in providing them with a native solution, we can help them continue to maximize their store footprint, all in one place from the Wix platform.”

Merchants will have the ability to import the products directly to their online store, including details and image options from the supplier, which continually update with the suppliers’ pricing and inventory.

Speaking about the acquisition, Jill Sherman, CEO of Modalyst said: “As a dedicated partner of Wix, we’re thrilled to officially join the team and continue our vision to help merchants grow their stores.

“Our solution reduces the hassle for merchants to manage inventory, fulfill and ship on their own, while ensuring they are connected with reliable, vetted suppliers who will provide high quality products. This empowers businesses to truly invest in their brand, community and broader strategic goals. We look forward to helping take Wix eCommerce to new heights.”

Modalyst was founded in 2012 by Jill Sherman and Alain Miguel, both of whom will join the Wix team.