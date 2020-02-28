Windows 10 gets more fixes from Microsoft – let's hope nothing else breaks

Microsoft has just released two cumulative updates for Windows 10, which apply to versions 1909 and 1903, and they include a number of fixes that should improve the OS.

We say “should”, as Microsoft has a less than sterling reputation at the moment when it comes to Windows 10 updates, following a spate of releases that ended up breaking more things than they fixed.

The updates are for Windows 10 May 2019 Update and November 2019 Update, and they both address the same problems, which are as follows:

Updates an issue that prevents the speech platform application from opening for several minutes in a high noise environment.

Updates an issue that reduces the image quality in the Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) home environment.

Updates an issue that might prevent ActiveX content from loading.

Improves the battery performance during Modern Standby mode.

Updates an issue that causes Microsoft Narrator to stop working when a user session is longer than 30 minutes.

Addresses an issue that adds an unwanted keyboard layout as the default after an upgrade even if you have already removed it.

Updates an issue that prevents the Windows Search box from rendering properly.

Updates an issue that prevents the printer settings user interface from displaying properly.

Updates an issue that prevents some applications from printing to network printers.

How to get it

You can check if your PC can get the upgrade simply by clicking the Start button, heading to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Check the ‘Optional updates available’ section, and you should see the update (KB4535996) waiting for you to download and install.

Microsoft has made this update optional, so if you’re a bit nervous about installing an update after Microsoft’s recent run of problems, then you can skip this.

Via Windows Central