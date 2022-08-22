Why are memes so popular in India? Read this to know

Audio player loading…

Memes, a word that was practically unknown just a decade back, are now dominating our lives to a large extent. And in country where cinema is a huge thing, memes are bound to be popular considering the fact that much of the cues and tropes of memes are borrowed from popular culture films. And the numbers also confirm the same.

According to a study by the consulting firm Redseer, smartphone users in India, on an average spend 30 minutes a day consuming memes. What more, 80% have increased meme consumption in the last year. And most users enjoy memes as a good way to release stress, and 50% expect their meme consumption to increase in the coming time.

"Memes are now at the peak of the entertainment sector. To keep up with this rising demand, meme creation platforms are crowding the market, indicating that monumental growth is on the cards for this industry," Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer said (opens in new tab).

But why are memes popular?

The study said many find the memes to be an easy way to distract themselves from the hustle and bustle of life and work. This is especially true when it comes to funny and entertaining content, as it’s often the first thing users turn when stressed. The shareability of memes makes them popular among groups with the same interest or even globally because most people find them relatable.

"The strong association between meme use and positive emotions is why marketers are increasingly turning to them as a way to connect with their audiences and build a rapport," the study said. Social media is the primary source for access to memes, followed by word of mouth from friends and family.

It is not just memes consumption that's increasing, memes creation is also peaking. A lot of people take the time and effort to even create their own memes, and research suggests that close to 90% of consumers were willing to do so.

Also, people want to consume or create memes for brand building and as a creative outlet, and not just for making money. "An important aspect that makes memes attain such huge popularity in a short period of time is that any individual can connect to them – and this works great for brand building and marketing," the report pointed out.