Where to buy a router: work remotely without interruption

A lot of folks are working from home during the coronavirus crisis, which means that their wireless networks might be under a bit more stress than is typical – so you might need to pick up a more robust wireless router.

You see, a lot of ISPs may include a modem with a built-in router, but wireless performance generally suffers in these kinds of devices. If you're after a super reliable wireless network when working from home, picking up a dedicated wireless router can save yourself (and anyone else doing remote work in your home) a lot of frustration.

However, because there are so many people scouring the web for work from home supplies, a lot of the best routers are selling out extremely quickly, making it hard to find one that will arrive in a timely fashion.

Luckily, we here at TechRadar are online shopping pros, and we went ahead and found all the routers that are still available so you can spend less time shopping and more time working.

The best routers still available right now

Google Nest Wifi | $199 to Best Buy

The Google Nest Wifi follows in the footsteps of the beloved Google Wifi, providing whole-home wireless coverage, but this time also providing a Google Assistant to make your life even easier. View Deal

Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band wireless router | $149 at Newegg

While you may know Asus for laptops, it's an incredibly strong brand for wireless routers, too. The RT-AC68U specifically is an excellent mid-range router with 3x3 MIMO support and AC1900 speeds. Everyone in your home can work without getting in the way of one another.



View Deal

Netgear R6400 AC1750 Router | $129 at Best Buy

Netgear is behind some of the best routers on the market, and the Netgear AC1750 is one of them. Packed with Dual band Wifi and built-in parental controls, it ticks a lot of boxes for an entry-level router. View Deal