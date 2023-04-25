WhatsApp is getting a long-awaited update so you can use it on multiple phones

Whatsapp is finally adding one of its most sought-after features – you’ll soon be able to sign into the same account on multiple phones.

Previously, if you were logged into WhatsApp (one of the world's best encrypted messaging apps) on one phone, and wanted to log into a new phone, you'd be signed out on the old device. There were workarounds using WhatsApp Web – as you could sign in to WhatsApp on a browser without being signed out in the mobile app – but the experience was subpar.

Now, thankfully, Meta has announced (opens in new tab)that the app will support you signing into your account on multiple smartphones. Best of all, you’ll still be able to benefit from WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption on private messages even if you turn on the new multi-device feature, and you’ll be able to share your account across Android and iOS phones.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to log into WhatsApp on multiple smartphones. Businesses that use the app to communicate with customers may want to give multiple people access to the account across several devices, or maybe you own multiple phones (you might like having a few phones, or you have a work phone and your own handset) and you want to easily switch between them.

This update should be headed your way soon, with Meta saying that it should roll out to everyone over the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Pexels/ Torsten Dettlaff)

How to sign into WhatsApp on multiple phones

To take advantage of the new feature you’ll need to set up WhatsApp on one smartphone, then download the app on a second device. When you open the app and start the setup process, rather than entering your phone number and other details you need to tap 'Link to existing account'.

This will generate a QR code. On your original device, open up WhatsApp’s settings and go to the Link a device option. Scan the QR code, and you should now be logged in on both phones.

The only thing to note is that the phone you first signed into will be considered your primary device for WhatsApp. You won’t need to keep it switched on, nor do you need to keep it near your other devices for them to receive messages, as is the case with a smartwatch, but if you don’t use WhatsApp on the primary device at least once every 14 days you’ll be signed out on your secondary device or devices.

This new multi-device feature joins a slew of other handy features added to WhatsApp so far this year, including longer group chat names and WhatsApp contact editing.