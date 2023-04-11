WhatsApp is putting contact editing inside the app and it's about time

The latest WhatsApp beta on Android is getting a neat, little upgrade as it is finally allowing users an in-app way to both edit and add new contacts.

You may be wondering: “Doesn’t this already exist? It seems like a pretty basic thing to have.” It sort of does, but it's not the same. Currently, if you try to edit your contacts, WhatsApp will redirect you to your phone’s native contacts list. According to WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), people who have WhatsApp beta version 2.23.8.2, 8.4, 8.5, or 8.6 should now see a different user interface when editing or adding contacts that more closely reflects the app’s style. When you do add someone, their information will immediately be saved onto the device’s contacts list or Google account; whichever is available.

Now the question is, will this update have any kind of impact? As WABetaInfo points out, perhaps just a bit. You’re probably just going to shave off a few seconds plus save some processing power that would’ve been spent on launching another app.

If you’re interested in checking out the redesigned contacts list, you can install the beta version of WhatsApp (opens in new tab) from the Google Play Store at any time. Be aware the update is rolling out in waves so you may not get it initially as was our case. All eager participants can do if they don’t get the redesign is wait until the feature arrives on their device within the coming days.

Future of WhatsApp

As for the future of WhatsApp on Android, there’s a decent amount in store. Back in early March, a different beta introduced Silence Unknown Callers to stop phone calls from unrecognized numbers. There’s also the mysterious Audio Chat (opens in new tab) which doesn’t have a lot of information surrounding it although some online theorize it’s the app’s attempt at emulating Discord voice chats. Also, Meta is expanding the Companion Mode beta (opens in new tab) to all beta testers giving users the ability to link their WhatsApp account to an entirely different mobile device.

For iOS (opens in new tab), the developers are working on a way for users to upload their status updates directly to “Facebook Stories without leaving WhatsApp”. You can try this feature out through WhatApp’s TestFlight beta program, but only if you’re one of the lucky few who managed to join TestFlight before the last spot was taken nearly two years ago.