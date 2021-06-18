What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 released this weekend?

Wondering when you can watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 this weekend? Below, we'll tell you when the show airs on Adult Swim in the US and E4 in the UK. After a fairly grim wait of almost two years between seasons 3 and 4, season 5 debuts just over a year since the last one ended – which isn't too bad.

This episode is called 'Mort Dinner Rick Andre', a super vague play on My Dinner With Andre, in case you didn't get that. The premise is nice and simple: Rick's nemesis, who resides in the ocean, is coming to dinner – and Morty 'gets the wine', apparently. From there, we wouldn't be surprised to see everything escalate, as per the show's usual fashion.

Rick and Morty season 4 arguably lacked the same number of masterpiece-level episodes as previous seasons – though The Prestige-style twist in 'The Acid Vat Adventure' was certainly the stuff of an all-time great. We remain optimistic about this season, then, as the team behind the show gradually eats through its 70-episode renewal order that's expected to take the show to season 10.

Here's when you can watch Rick and Morty season 5 where you are.

What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 airing on Adult Swim?

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 is airing on Adult Swim in the US on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm Eastern time (or 10pm Central time). If you have your cable provider details handy, you should also be able to watch the episode on Adult Swim's website.

Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule

It hasn't been clarified if 10 episodes of Rick and Morty season 5 will release without a hiatus this time, as we saw with season 4, but we're hopeful we'll see the entire run play out over the coming months. For now, three episode titles are out there with confirmed airdates – you'll find those below.

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 ('Mort Dinner Rick Andre') – Sunday, June 20

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 ('Mortyplicity') – Sunday, June 27

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 ("A Rickconvenient Mort") – Sunday, July 4

When is Rick and Morty season 5 airing on E4 in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 5 will air on the UK channel E4 at 10pm this coming Monday, June 21, with new episodes to follow each Monday. We'd expect to see the episodes streaming on All4 afterwards, with ads, for a limited time.

Will Rick and Morty season 5 be released on Netflix UK?

There's no word on that right now. But if Rick and Morty season 4 is anything to go by, the entire season will likely air on E4 and come to Netflix some months later – assuming the streamer has a continuing deal to keep showing the series.