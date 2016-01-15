Microsoft will give you a nice hunk of cash for your Apple Watch*

You could get yourself a Microsoft Band 2 for free if you're prepared to trade in your Apple Watch.

Microsoft has introduced a new "trade-in and trade up" scheme to get you buying the Band 2, and while it does include a number of different smartwatches and fitness wearables from other companies, an Apple Watch could get you up to $250.

Nike, Sony and Fitbit wearables eligible for trade-in, along with the older Microsoft Band, but the amount of money you get back ranges from only $10 up to $75.

An Apple Watch with a stainless steel case and a Milanese Loop band will get you $250, which just so happens to be the same price as an Band 2.

The stainless steel Apple Watch with a rubber band version in white can get you $200 and an Apple Watch Sport with an aluminum case and a blue strap will get you $150.

The offer is valid up until February 7 for those in the US and Canada. There's website to see if your wearable is eligible. Just click on the Watch model or other wearable you own and fill out a very short form.

The website will let you know how much credit you'll get in return for the trade-in, and you'll receive a redeemable voucher to go towards the Band 2.

