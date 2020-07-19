Man United vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the FA Cup semi-final online with ESPN+

While the battle for Champions League qualification rages on in the Premier League, this weekend it's all about the FA Cup as four of the biggest teams in the world compete at Wembley for a place in August's final. Here's how to watch Man United vs Chelsea for today and live stream the FA Cup semi-final game from anywhere in the world.

Man United vs Chelsea live stream Kick-off for today's Man United vs FA Cup semi-final is 1pm ET / 10am PT in the US. Anyone wanting to cut to the chase need only know that ESPN+ is the place to watch the game right now.

United are England's most in-form side at the moment and enter the match as slight favorites, having failed to lose since June's restart and boasting the best points-per-game average in the Premier League. In their last FA Cup outing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men dispatched a spirited Norwich City 2-1 in extra-time, while most recently they bounced back from a disappointing draw at Southampton to win 2-0 against Crystal Palace in the league mid-week.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea youngsters have had more of a rollercoaster ride since action resumed this summer, with huge wins against Man City in the league and Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals being offset by disappointing losses to West Ham and a 3-0 steamrolling by Sheffield United last weekend. But on their day, they can beat anyone, and they'll no doubt be looking to end the season on a high by bringing silverware back to West London.

Man U have had their opponent's number of late, though, enjoying wins of 4-0 and 2-0 in the league this season - in fact, the Blues haven't beaten United since 2018, so they'll be looking to turn the tide in more ways than one at Wembley this evening.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch the FA Cup semi-final online - find a first-class Man United vs Chelsea live stream today by using great value streaming service ESPN+.

Man United vs Chelsea live stream: watch the FA Cup in the US with ESPN+

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Man Untied vs Chelsea game will be aired exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service, not on linear TV. Kick-off is at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The service is seriously great value at just $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year's subscription. In addition being the US home of the FA Cup, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, and UFC. For the ultimate value, though, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.