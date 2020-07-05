F1 live stream: how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix 2020 online from anywhere

At long last, the 2020 Formula 1 season is about to get under way, as the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc vie for glory in today's Austrian Grand Prix. Last year's race saw Red Bull's Verstappen and Ferrari's Leclerc take the top spots on the podium, while Mercedes' Hamilton could only manage a 5th place finish. It was a rare off-day for the British star, though, as he ultimately won his sixth Drivers' Championship by nearly 100 points in 2019. Will we see similar drama this year? Here's how to watch an F1 live stream of the Austrian Grand Prix this Sunday and find out.

Austrian Grand Prix live stream Sky Sports is the UK home of all things F1, but that doesn't mean you need a hefty contract to enjoy the racing - just grab a great value Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass and you'll get not only the Austrian GP but all of July's Formula 1 action. In the US, it's ESPN you want - and the channel's included in Sling TV's Orange package, which is currently available on a FREE 14-day trial.

The Austrian GP takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria - a state in the south of Austria where Graz is the regional capital. It won't come as a surprise, but there'll be no spectators in attendance at today's Grand Prix as the race is the first of eight to get the go-ahead from Formula 1's governing body, FIA, as the sporting world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hope is ultimately for a 15-to-18 race F1 2020 season, with the second race of this year's circuit - the Steiermark Grand Prix - also taking place at the Red Bull Ring (July 10-12). After that, there's time for a pit-stop in Budapest for the famous Hungarian GP, before F1 whizzes over to the UK and Silverstone for a two-race stay: the usual British GP being joined this year by a special 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

By then, we should have a much better idea of if Lewis Hamilton is on his way to winning a seventh Drivers' Championship and equalling Michael Schumacher's record. It all starts today, though, so read on as we explain how to find a quality F1 live stream and watch the Austrian Grand Prix 2020 online no matter where you are in the world right now.

Now streaming: how to watch Hamilton online

How to live stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Austrian GP in your country. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Austrian Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

2020 Austrian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the UK

This year, there's almost no free live coverage of the F1 in the UK,as Sky has nailed down the rights to Formula 1. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, as you can see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the widely available Sky Go app . For those without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - and is currently £10 off and down to just £25 a month as part of a special offer. Taken out at the right time, this should get you access to all eight confirmed races of the revised 2020 season - as well as live Premier League football, PGA Tour golf, and a whole lot more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 1pm Sunday for the Austrian Grand Prix, which has an expected 2.05pm start time. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch an F1 Austrian Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE 14-day trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 but comes with over 65 channels including ESPN as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content. It's got a FREE 1-week trial going at the moment, too, so check it out. ESPN's F1 Austrian Grand Prix coverage starts at 8am ET/5am PT this Sunday, with the race expected to get under way at 9.05am / 6.05am. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to watch an F1 live stream of the Austrian GP in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Austrian Grand Prix starts at 9.05am ET/6.05am PT on Sunday, July 5. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to zip back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get an Austrian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season and is available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV. But Australians can also live stream F1 action without pay TV via great value Kayo Sports , which will give you access to Fox Sports coverage of Formula 1 without a length contract or eye-watering price. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. This Sunday (July 5), you can watch the Austrian GP live from 10pm AEST. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to watch F1 in New Zealand: Austrian Grand Prix live stream

New Zealand will get the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. Qualifying coverage is set to start at 12.30am NZST in the early hours of Sunday, July 5 - and the Austrian Grand Prix 2020 will be on-air from 12.30am on Monday, July 6. Should you go elsewhere in the world and want to still sign-in to watch your subscription you can, then using one of our best VPN recommendations should have you covered.