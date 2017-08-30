Want to save on a 2017 iMac? Apple is now selling refurbished editions

For over a year, Apple's refurbishing initiative has allowed buyers to grab like-new products such as iPhones and MacBooks for a slight discount, directly from the tech giant itself.

Now, Apple has added the 2017 iMac — released in June — to the list of refurbished electronics it sells, giving potential Mac owners a shot at a still-current iMac without having to pay full price.

The refurbished 2017 iMacs currently start at $1,099 for the 21.5-inch, 3.0GHz quad-core version of Apple's latest desktop with a Retina 4K display. Prices go up to $1,269 for the version with an improved processor and graphics chipset.

Both iMac models are currently listed at 15% off the regular price — a fairly consistent discount for most re-issued electronics on Apple's online store.

In case you're hesitant to buy refurbished products from Apple, the company ensures all re-sold products are rigorously inspected, repackaged and given a one-year warranty that can be extended through AppleCare+.

Barely used, definitely cheaper

To contrast, $1,099 can still buy a 21.5-inch 2017 iMac brand-new, but getting one with Retina 4K starts at $1,299. This means buyers can get an improved display without paying the two extra Benjamins when they go refurbished.

For those looking for a refurbished iMac who care more about saving money than 4K, Apple also sells its 2015 iMac models starting at $849, with discounts up to 21% on certain versions.

If you've got money to burn on the latest-and-greatest iMac, Apple is also gearing up to release the iMac Pro this December, which aims to be the company's most powerful desktop yet — though with a hefty $4,999 price tag to match.

Via MacRumors