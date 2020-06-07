VOX Cinemas and Tesla host region’s first carbon-neutral drive-in cinema screening

Majid Al Futtaim, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and VOX Cinemas celebrated World Environment Day by hosting the region’s first carbon neutral drive-in movie screening for Tesla cars. The company also announced it is partnering with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence to offset the carbon emissions from all VOX Cinemas Drive-In screenings

The special screening, which took place at VOX Cinemas Drive-In on the rooftop of Mall of the Emirates, was attended by the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, along with over 100 movie enthusiasts in their Tesla electric cars.

Majid Al Futtaim’s partnership with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence aims to ensure that all future screenings held at the VOX Cinemas’ Drive-In will have a carbon neutral footprint. This will be done through carbon measurement, reduction of avoidable carbon emissions, and offsetting the remaining ones. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim has implemented a waste collection process to ensure 100% waste recycling rates.

Committing to a greener future

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas said, “Our Mall of the Emirate’s Drive-In, has proven to be incredibly popular, not only when it was the only cinema in the MENA region that was operating, but even more recently as cinemas have started to open across Dubai. We are very proud to partner with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence to ensure that the VOX Cinemas Drive-In is a carbon neutral experience.”

In keeping with its efforts to be more eco-conscious, Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates close to 3 million sqm of green certified floor area, and has committed to phase out single-use plastics from its operations by 2025.

Tickets for the VOX Cinemas Carbon Neutral Drive-In can be booked on voxcinemas.com or through the VOX Cinemas iOS and Android app.