Upcoming games 2022: release dates for console and PC

Looking for an upcoming games release schedule for 2022? Then you're in the right place. The coming months are set to be jam-packed with an abundance of new games and we're here to let you know when you'll get your hands on them.
2022 will see developers continuing to push the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 and more set to show us exactly what the newest consoles are capable of. But it's not only PlayStation and Xbox owners who will have all the fun in the coming months. The Nintendo Switch is on track for another strong year, with Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope all due to release in 2022, while PC players have the likes of Total War: Warhammer 3 and Company of Heroes 3 to look forward. What's more, lots of these games are releasing across platforms (including PS4 and Xbox One), so there will be plenty to play in the coming months.
We know it can be challenging to keep track of which upcoming games are being released and when you can expect them, so we've put together this handy guide - which we regularly update - of new games coming in 2022 (and beyond), along with their release dates, so you always know what's on the horizon. Read on to find out when you can expect to get your hands on the biggest upcoming games of 2022. Make sure you check out our new PS5 games, new Xbox Series X games and best new games 2022 lists too.
Upcoming games 2022: most-anticipated upcoming games
Upcoming games in January 2022
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus - January 28, 2022 (Switch)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - January 28 (PS5)
Upcoming games in February 2022
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - February 1 (XSX/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Switch)
- Dying Light 2 - February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
- OlliOlli World – February 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Rumbleverse – February 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- CrossfireX - February 10 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)
- Edge of Eternity – February 10 (PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One, PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)
- Lost Ark - February 11 (PC)
- Unbound: Worlds Apart – February 11 (XSX/S, Xbox One)
- Infernax – February 14 (XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – February 15 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One Switch, PC)
- The King of Fighters XV - February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - February 17 (PC)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Edge of Eternity (Cloud Version) - February 23 (Switch)
- Martha is Death – February 24 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Elden Ring - February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, XSX/S)
- Grid Legends – February 25 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Upcoming games in March 2022
- Elex 2 – March 1 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Far: Changing Tides – March 1 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Babylon's Fall – March 3 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Gran Turismo 7 - March 4 (PS5, PS4)
- SpellForce 3 Reforced – March 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – March 10 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One PC)
- WWE 2K22 – March 11(PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tunic - March 16 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)
- WRC 10 (EU) - March 17 (Switch)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – March 18 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – March 25 (Switch)
- WRC 10 (US) - March 29 (Switch)
- GTA 5 – March TBC (PS5, XSX/S)
- GTA Online – March TBC – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Upcoming games in April 2022
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – April 5 (PS5, PS4, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – April 12 (Switch)
Upcoming games in May 2022
- Best Month Ever – May 5 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong – May 19 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Forspoken - May 24 (PS5, PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick expansion – May 27 (XSX/S, PC)
Upcoming games in June 2022
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – June 30 (PC, Xbox One and Switch)
- Steelrising - June TBC (PS5, XSX/S, PC)
Upcoming games in August 2022
- Saints Row reboot – August 23, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)
Upcoming games in October 2022
- Scorn – October TBC (XSX/S, PC)
Upcoming games in November 2022
- Starfield - November 11, 2022 (XSX/S, PC)
Upcoming games in December 2022
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - December 8 (XSX/S, PC)
Upcoming games 2022: TBC 2022 and beyond
- Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax DLC - Early 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Playdate - Early 2022
- Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual – Early 2022 (PSVR)
- Moss: Book II - Spring 2022
- Death Stranding Director's Cut – Spring 2022 (PC)
- Tchia - Spring 2022 ( PS4, PC, PS5)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - Spring 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
- Redfall – Summer 2022 (PC, XSX/S)
- Homeworld 3 - Q4 2022 (PC)
- Sonic Frontiers - Holiday 2022 (PS5, XSX/S, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - TBC 2022 (Switch)
- Little Witch in the Woods - TBC 2022 (XSX/S, Xbox One)
- Hogwarts Legacy - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
- DokeV - TBC 2022 (PC confirmed, consoles to be confirmed)
- Arcadegeddon - TBC 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Ark 2 - TBC 2022 (XSX/S, PC)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S)
- The Witcher 3 - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S)
- Call of Duty: Warzone – TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S)
- Stray - TBC 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Fall Guys – TBC 2022 (Xbox One, Switch)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - TBC 2022 (PC)
- Arc Raiders - TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
- Steam Deck – TBC 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - TBC 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Deathverse: Let it Die - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5)
- Little Devil Inside - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5)
- Gotham Knights - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
- Voidtrain - TBC 2022 (PC)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals – TBC 2022 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
- Two Point Campus - TBC 2022 (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, XSX/S)
- God of War: Ragnarok - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One)
- Lost Eidolons - TBC 2022 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)
- Blood Bowl 3 – TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S and PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - TBC 2022 (PC)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - TBC 2022 (Switch)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S, PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna)
- The Outer Worlds 2 – TBC 2022 (PC, XSX/S)
- Splatoon 3 - TBC 2022 (Switch)
- Biomutant – TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S)
- Pragmata - 2023 TBC (PS5)
- We Are OFK - TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Company of Heroes 3 - TBC 2022 (PC)
- Bayonetta 3 - TBC 2022 (Switch)
- Dying Light 2 (Cloud Version) – TBC 2022 (Switch)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns – TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Alan Wake 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX/S, PC)
- Payday 3 – TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)
- Spider-Man 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – TBC (XSX/S, PC)
- Skull & Bones – TBC
- Everwild - TBC (XSX/S, PC)
- State of Decay 3 - TBC (XSX/S, PC)
- Zenith (VR) - TBC (PSVR)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (full release) - TBC (PC, Stadia)
- Forza Motorsport - TBC (PC, XSX/S)
- Diablo Immortal - TBC (Android and iOS devices confirmed so far)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - TBC (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls 6 - TBC
- Loot River - TBC (PC, Xbox One, XSX/S)
- Dragon Age 4 - TBC
- Indiana Jones - TBC
- Overwatch 2 - TBC
- Nobody Saves the World - TBC (Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
- Diablo 4 - TBC (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Fable - TBC (XSX/S, PC)
- Wonder Woman - TBC
- Star Wars: Eclipse - TBC
- Final Fantasy 16 - TBC (PS5)
- BioShock 4 - TBC
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 - TBC
- Avowed - TBC (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- The Sims 5 - TBC
- Insomniac's Wolverine - TBC (PS5)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - TBC (PS5)