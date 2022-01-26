Upcoming games 2022: release dates for console and PC

Audio player loading…

Looking for an upcoming games release schedule for 2022? Then you're in the right place. The coming months are set to be jam-packed with an abundance of new games and we're here to let you know when you'll get your hands on them.

2022 will see developers continuing to push the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 and more set to show us exactly what the newest consoles are capable of. But it's not only PlayStation and Xbox owners who will have all the fun in the coming months. The Nintendo Switch is on track for another strong year, with Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope all due to release in 2022, while PC players have the likes of Total War: Warhammer 3 and Company of Heroes 3 to look forward. What's more, lots of these games are releasing across platforms (including PS4 and Xbox One), so there will be plenty to play in the coming months.

We know it can be challenging to keep track of which upcoming games are being released and when you can expect them, so we've put together this handy guide - which we regularly update - of new games coming in 2022 (and beyond), along with their release dates, so you always know what's on the horizon. Read on to find out when you can expect to get your hands on the biggest upcoming games of 2022. Make sure you check out our new PS5 games, new Xbox Series X games and best new games 2022 lists too.

Upcoming games 2022: most-anticipated upcoming games

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Upcoming games in January 2022

(Image credit: Game Freak / The Pokémon Company)

Upcoming games in February 2022

(Image credit: Techland)

Life is Strange Remastered Collection - February 1 (XSX/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Switch)

- February 1 (XSX/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Switch) Dying Light 2 - February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)

- February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC) OlliOlli World – February 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– February 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Rumbleverse – February 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– February 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) CrossfireX - February 10 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)

- February 10 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC) Edge of Eternity – February 10 (PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One, PS4)

– February 10 (PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One, PS4) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)

– February 10 (Switch) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)

– February 10 (Switch) Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)

– February 10 (Switch) Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece (Cloud Version) – February 10 (Switch)

– February 10 (Switch) Lost Ark - February 11 (PC)

- February 11 (PC) Unbound: Worlds Apart – February 11 (XSX/S, Xbox One)

– February 11 (XSX/S, Xbox One) Infernax – February 14 (XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– February 14 (XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – February 15 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One Switch, PC)

– February 15 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One Switch, PC) The King of Fighters XV - February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC)

- February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC) Total War: Warhammer 3 - February 17 (PC)

- February 17 (PC) Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

– February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) Edge of Eternity (Cloud Version) - February 23 (Switch)

- February 23 (Switch) Martha is Death – February 24 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– February 24 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Elden Ring - February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, XSX/S)

- February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, XSX/S) Grid Legends – February 25 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Upcoming games in March 2022

(Image credit: 2K)

Elex 2 – March 1 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– March 1 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Far: Changing Tides – March 1 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– March 1 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Babylon's Fall – March 3 (PS5, PS4, PC)

– March 3 (PS5, PS4, PC) Gran Turismo 7 - March 4 (PS5, PS4)

- March 4 (PS5, PS4) SpellForce 3 Reforced – March 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)

– March 8 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One) Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Dawn of Ragnarok – March 10 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One PC)

– March 10 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One PC) WWE 2K22 – March 11(PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)

– March 11(PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One) Tunic - March 16 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)

- March 16 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC) WRC 10 (EU) - March 17 (Switch)

- March 17 (Switch) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – March 18 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– March 18 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC)

- March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC) Kirby and the Forgotten Land – March 25 (Switch)

– March 25 (Switch) WRC 10 (US) - March 29 (Switch)

- March 29 (Switch) GTA 5 – March TBC (PS5, XSX/S)

– March TBC (PS5, XSX/S) GTA Online – March TBC – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Upcoming games in April 2022

(Image credit: Travellers Tales / Lego / Disney)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – April 5 (PS5, PS4, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– April 5 (PS5, PS4, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – April 12 (Switch)

Upcoming games in May 2022

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Best Month Ever – May 5 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– May 5 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong – May 19 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– May 19 (PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Forspoken - May 24 (PS5, PC)

- May 24 (PS5, PC) Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick expansion – May 27 (XSX/S, PC)

Upcoming games in June 2022

(Image credit: Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc.)

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – June 30 (PC, Xbox One and Switch)

– June 30 (PC, Xbox One and Switch) Steelrising - June TBC (PS5, XSX/S, PC)

Upcoming games in August 2022

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Saints Row reboot – August 23, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)

Upcoming games in October 2022

(Image credit: Ebb Software)

Scorn – October TBC (XSX/S, PC)

Upcoming games in November 2022

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield - November 11, 2022 (XSX/S, PC)

Upcoming games in December 2022

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - December 8 (XSX/S, PC)

Upcoming games 2022: TBC 2022 and beyond