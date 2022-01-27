Trending

This RTX 3080 gaming laptop is just $1,799 today - the cheapest we've ever seen

It's pricey, but this is one incredibly powerful machine

We can't recall ever seeing a cheaper RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal than this 15.6-inch MSI GP Series at Newegg for $1,799 (was $2,299) - one very powerful laptop indeed considering the price.

A $400 discount here brings this one down into the (almost) mid-range price bracket, although, as you'd imagine, this is definitely a machine for those who value performance above all else.

Alongside that powerful GPU, you'll also get an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - well-rounded specs with no weak spot or cheaped-out components. We'd also highlight the 240Hz screen as a real bonus here. It's not every day you see a display with such a high refresh rate on a laptop, and it's a perfect pairing with a GPU that's capable of eye-watering frame rates, such as the RTX 3080.

The only downside? Well, to get your full saving with this gaming laptop deal at Newegg, you'll need to apply for a mail-in rebate - bummer. It is, however, fully worth following the steps to get your full $400 off here as it's a fantastic price to pay for a machine that will easily demolish most modern triple-A titles at full settings.

RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals at Newegg

MSI GP Series 15.6-inch gaming laptop:  $1,899

MSI GP Series 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,899 $1,799 at Newegg
Save $400 and pick up one of the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals we've ever seen this week at Newegg. With a super-powerful GPU, Intel Core i7-11800h processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, there are not many laptops out there as beefy as this MSI GP series. Having a 240Hz display will allow you to get the best out of that RTX 3080.

View Deal

