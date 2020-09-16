This is the coolest gadget we’ve seen in a long time, but it's missing a crucial feature

QGeeM Hubboard - £54.90 from Amazon

(roughly $70)

This nifty device from QGeeM crosses a laptop docking station with a keyboard. The design is certainly innovative, but it's a serious shame there's no PC built in.

Vendors have long toyed with the idea of integrating keyboards with desktop PCs - after all, this is how the first mainstream computers were presented to budding hobbyists back in the 1970s.

Fast forward to today and a Chinese company with an unorthodox name (QGeeM) has released a keyboard with plenty of ports, but sadly no computer inside - and that’s a massive disappointment.

The Hubboard, as it is called, squeezes 11 ports into a minuscule keyboard; you get all the essentials and then some. There’s a legacy VGA port, three USB ports, two USB-Type-C (one with power delivery), a Gigabit Ethernet port, microSD card slot, SD card slot, audio port and an HDMI connector that can output to 4K.

There are a number of obvious issues with the device, though. There’s no numeric keypad - let alone a touchpad) - so while it's great for drafting a quick email, you'll long for an input peripheral before long.

For some reason, QGeeM also opted for a super cramped chassis with barely any space between the keys, plus the function and cursor keys are also squashed.

We would have loved to see a computer (Android or Windows-based) built in, which would have made this piece of kit even more useful. Add in a battery and you’d find yourself looking at a headless laptop.

For those interested in seeing what a Windows-based keyboard PC might look like, here’s one from 2008 , one from 2016 (which is also rubberised), another from the same year and, last but not least, Asus’ exquisite Eee PC keyboard from 2010.

Bear in mind