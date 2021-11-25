Black Friday Xbox Series S deal: this Fortnite & Rocket League bundle is not to be missed

If you're on the hunt for an excellent early Black Friday Xbox deal, then look no further. Right now, you can pick up this Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle for $299 at GameStop in the US and for £249.99 at Amazon UK. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region)
It's worth noting that Amazon UK's bundle is only available for pre-order right now and won't be released until December 13, but GameStop's bundle is available right now. Either way, it's perfect timing for those looking for an Xbox Series S (or something for the Fortnite/Rocket League fan in your life) just in time for Christmas - especially as we don't expect to see this bundle drop further in price in further Black Friday deals.
Looking for more video game deals? Then check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals pages.
Today's best early Black Friday Xbox Series S bundle deal
US
Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: $299.99 at GameStop
This bundles packs in an Xbox Series S plus content for Fortnite and Rocket League all for the price of the console on its own. GameStop is also offering a deal where you can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $9.99 when you buy a console.
UK
Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: £249.99 at Amazon
This bundles packs in an Xbox Series S plus content for Fortnite and Rocket League all for the price of the console on its own. It's worth noting that this is a pre-order, however, and won't be released until December 13.
So what do you get for that price tag? The bundle includes an Xbox Series S console (which alone goes for £249.99/$299), an Xbox Wireless Controller, free-to-play Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and two AA batteries to get you going.
But, the real kicker is the Rocket League and Fortnite content that comes included. This bundle includes the Fortnite Midnight Drive Pack Set, which consists of the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks. There's plenty of Rocket League content too, with the Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits included in the bundle.
It's worth noting, however, that this bundle doesn't include Fortnite: Save the World.
More Xbox Series S deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Xbox Series S from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, apparel, Instant pot, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- AirPods Pro: down to a record-low price of $159 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Frame TV: save up to $1,000 on Samsung's Frame QLED TV
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 e-gift card at Best Buy
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month
More Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: 50% off 4K Fire TV stick, Echo Dot and more
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and sportswear at Amazon
- AllSaints: 30% off leather jackets and all fashion
- Asos: up to 80% off clothing and accessories
- Argos: 20% off Lego, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and more toys
- AO: coffee machines from £29 and a third off Samsung appliances
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Christmas decorations: from £8.99 at Amazon
- Currys: save £160 on the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum
- Debenhams: 60% off fashion and homeware
- Dell: up to 50% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- Ebuyer: up to 42% off computing components from Intel, Asus and more
- EE: free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: 50% off mattresses - this is the biggest-ever sale
- Go Outdoors: 50% off clothing, camping gear and footwear
- JD Sports: half-price trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma
- John Lewis: get 20% off Lego, Dyson and Le Creuset
- Le Creuset: 40% off cast iron stoneware at Amazon
- Lovehoney: 60% off sex toys + an extra 10% off lingerie
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nespresso: up to 60% off Nespresso coffee machines at Amazon
- Nike: trainers, T-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies discounted by up to 40%
- Ninja: save £70 on Ninja food processors and air fryers
- Nintendo Switch: console + Mario Kart 8 and Switch Online for £259
- Oculus Quest 2: £50 voucher when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs, fridge freezers and more
- Shark vacuums: up to £200 off Shark cordless vacs at Amazon
- Sky: save over £500 on the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21
- Smart lighting: smart light bulbs from £6.99 at Amazon
- Smyths Toys: big savings on Lego, Nerf, Barbie and more
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs with an extra 10% off at Argos
- Very: up to £200 off Apple, Samsung, Nintendo Switch and more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting