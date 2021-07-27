This $299 Chromebook is one of the best back to school deals we've seen yet - but it ends tonight

Best Buy is well known for offering cheap Chromebook deals, but right now we're seeing some particularly strong discounts on budget machines courtesy of the summer's back to school sales. However, the best offer sits on a Lenovo 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook, now down to just $299 (was $499). The catch here, though, is that this discount will expire at midnight ET so you'll need to move fast.

It's rare to see a full sized (15.6-inches) convertible Chromebook with an i3 processor and 64GB of storage space this cheap. What's more, we can believe that this model really did cost $499 before this offer (we often see Chromebook discounts measured using launch prices, rather than recent prices), which makes that $200 saving all the more impressive.

However, if you're looking for something even cheaper, there are plenty more Chromebook deals on the shelves right now. You can spend as little as $149 and still pick up specs that will see you through the college or school semester without breaking the bank. That super low price sits on a 14-inch HP with 32GB of storage and a respectable Intel Celeron N4020 processor that was previously on the shelves for $279. You'll find a range of our favorite cheap Chromebook deals from Best Buy's back to school sales just below.

Lenovo 2-in-1 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook (C340): $499 $299 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is our favorite Chromebook deal in Best Buy's current selection. For just $299 you're picking up an Intel i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage all in a full-sized 15.6-inch device with a fully convertible design and touchscreen. Those are specs and features that we rarely see at a sub-$300 price point.

Deal ends: midnight ET

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $279 $149 at Best Buy

Save $130 - We rarely see 14-inch Chromebooks at this $150 price point (usually you'll only find 11.6-inch displays this cheap, which is a little too small for school work). An Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage will all work well for taking notes (provided you're also using external or cloud storage) and are excellent specs for the money.

HP 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $319 $199 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This HP Chromebook looks similar to the $150 model above at first glance, but you're actually picking up a touchscreen display here - a stunning feature on a sub-$200 Chromebook. This is better for those after extra functionality over raw power, though, as you are dropping down to an Intel Celeron N3350 processor to keep that price low which will run a little slower than the device above. There's still 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage in here though.

Asus 2-in-1 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $569 $469 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you're looking to spend a little more and pack more functionality into your Chromebook, this Asus convertible model is looking particularly strong with a $100 discount. You're getting a more powerful 11th generation i3 processor in here, with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD as well as a 2-in-1 design and a fully touchscreen display. That's best for more demanding workflows or if you're looking for an excellent streaming device at the same time.

Chromebook deals play a major role in the summer back to school sales, which means those on the hunt for a cheap device are browsing at the right time. You'll find all the lowest prices on a range of popular devices just below, but you can also check out the back to school sales at Walmart and Amazon for more offers.

Chrome OS is perfect for lightweight work and streaming, making the most of cloud storage and the Google Play app store. However, if you're after something with a little more power, you'll also find plenty of cheap laptop deals available right now. We're also rounding up the best Dell laptop deals and MacBook sales if you need an ultra-book as well.