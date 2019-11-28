This Dell XPS 15 laptop is probably the best Windows alternative to the MacBook Pro 16

Let’s clear a few things first; the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is the most powerful lightweight laptop money can buy. There is no laptop of this size on the market that can pack 8TB of storage and 64GB of RAM.

At just over 16mm in thickness and with a weight of 2Kg, it is truly a technological feat.

The nearest rival to it has to be the Dell XPS 15 7590 laptop which doesn’t carry the same cachet as Apple’s newest Mac product but still has a few cards up its sleeve; that is, if you are looking for a Windows 10 PC that approaches what the MacBook Pro 16-inch has to offer.

Gunning for the Macbook

The top-of-the-range XPS 15 model (check our review here) actually shares a lot of similarities; same CPU, a 9th generation Intel Core i9-9980HK, 64GB of memory and 2TB PCIe SSD. It has a smaller 15.6-inch display but that is an OLED model with a 4K resolution, making it sharper than Apple’s one. An Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of video memory powers it, more than a match for the AMD part in the MacBook Pro.

Dell has the upper hand when it comes to pricing; at $2,999.99 (when you opt for Windows 10 Home and use the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout), it undercuts Apple’s equivalent by a staggering 28.5% (or $1,199).

Note that this particular XPS 15 model is not part of Dell's Black Friday offer and is only available in the US; for some odd reason, Dell thinks that the rest of the world doesn't deserve a thin-and-light laptop with 64GB of memory.

Things get even worse in this comparison - for Apple - when you include warranty and services. AppleCare+ for the new MacBook Pro costs $379 and includes a three-year warranty, two incidents of accidental damage and 24/7 priority access to Apple expert. Dell, on the other hand, provides with 4-year ProSupport Plus (with next business day onsite service and accidental damage service) for $449 which is better value.

