This cheap soundbar deal could make a great gift for the cinephile in your life

If you're looking for a great gift for the home cinema nut in your life, this brilliantly cheap soundbar deal from Amazon could be the perfect present.

Right now, you can get the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer (Fire TV Edition) for just $99, saving you $100 ahead of the holidays.

Plus, this nifty soundbar also doubles up as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which means it can access tens of thousands of Alexa skills, channels, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more, and comes with Alexa built in. Basically, it's an all-in-one home cinema solution.

Today's best cheap soundbar deal

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer: $199.99 $99 at Amazon

This incredible soundbar deal slashes the price of the TCL Alto 8+ by $100 – and though this price has been slightly lower in the past, we still think it's a great discount. It comes with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the soundbar itself, so you can really kit out your home cinema setup. Plus, a built-in subwoofer should deliver a powerful sound with plenty of bass.View Deal

Buying a soundbar is an easy and effective way to make your home cinema setup really sing, boosting your TV's puny inbuilt speakers for a truly immersive cinematic experience in your own home.

The TCL Alto 8+ makes things even simpler by adding in a wealth of 4K Amazon Fire TV content as well as built-in subwoofers, which means it should deliver rich, deep bass without the need for a hefty external speaker.

There are multiple sound modes, which optimize the audio output for movies, music, and news, and the included Alexa-powered remote means you can find TV shows with your voice.

Connectivity options include HDMI, optical, USB, and Bluetooth – the latter meaning you can easily listen to music wirelessly with the soundbar by pairing it with your smartphone or tablet.