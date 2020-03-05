These Walmart PC accessory sales make working from home a little easier

The latest Walmart PC accessory deals are in, and you can save plenty of cash on cheap keyboards, mice, headphones, and speakers this week. Whether you're working from home, or just looking to refresh your setup, these savings chip away at already cheap PC accessory prices.

From wireless keyboard and mouse bundles to Full HD webcams and cost-effective PC speakers, Walmart's latest sales hit the full spectrum of home office needs. We've highlighted some of our favorite cheap accessories that will make working from home or simply just browsing the web more comfortable.

We've spotted some fantastic prices in these sales, proving that you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a comfortable, responsive home office setup. With cheap keyboard and mouse combos from just $19.98, headphones with noise-cancelling mics from $19.50, and PC speaker deals starting at $18.84, there's never been a better time to revamp your desk with some of the latest savings.

25% off top computer accessories: shop the full sale at Walmart

Cheap keyboard and mouse sales

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo | $30.99 $19.98 at Walmart

This cheap keyboard and mouse combo can save you $10 on your working from home set up this week. This is a full sized, wireless keyboard offering up to 24 months on a single set of batteries. You'll be using a single USB receiver to connect both the keyboard and mouse to your computer, making it super easy to simply switch on and get going.

View Deal

HyperX Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard | $49.97 $39.99 at Walmart

You're working from home, and that means you have unlimited lunch break access to all your favorite PC games. Make the most of them with this HyperX gaming keyboard. Plus, you're benefitting from responsive keys and quiet typing when you are in work mode.

View Deal

Microsoft wireless comfort keyboard and mouse set | $59.99 $45.99 at Walmart

If you're going to sitting at your desk all day, comfort will be paramount to a great keyboard experience. This ergonomic, curved design sits wonderfully on a desktop and also maintains the natural positioning of your hands.

View Deal

Shop all cheap keyboard deals at Walmart

Cheap headphones with mic

Logitech USB Headset H390 with noise cancelling mic | Now $19.50 at Walmart

This cheap Logitech headset offers a noise cancelling mic as well - that means you can jump on calls and join meetings without the everyday noise of your home interrupting you. Excellent for working from home, you'll find the cheapest price at Walmart right now.

View Deal

Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset with mic | $149.99 $74 at Walmart

For something with a bit more padding, an excellent pickup on its mic, and rich audio quality, you might want to take a look at a few gaming headsets. This particular set of cheap headphones is available for half the price at Walmart right now, and maintains a refined aesthetic you won't find on more color-heavy headsets.

View Deal

Shop all headphones deals at Walmart

Extra PC accessories for working from home

Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam | $99.99 $64.40 at Walmart

If you're constantly dialling into meetings while you're working from home, this HD Pro webcam can help make your video feed faster and smoother with 1080p resolution on supported systems. Plus, you can save $35 this week with Walmart.

View Deal

Logitech Z150 multimedia speakers | $30.37 $18.84 at Walmart

These are some cheap speakers for sure, so don't expect Bose-level sound quality here. That said, there's some surprisingly powerful audio stored away in this tiny little price tag - perfect if you don't want to invest in a set of high performance PC speakers.

View Deal

Shop all computing accessories at Walmart

Get more out of each PC accessory with the latest USB-C adapters, or keep everything tidy with the best USB-C hubs and docks. If you're looking for a full refresh, we're always keeping an eye on the latest cheap laptop deals to bring you powerful machines for less.