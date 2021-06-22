These are the best smart plug Prime Day deals to snap up now

Prime Day deals are everywhere right now, but if you're after something genuinely useful, these smart home deals are worth snapping up.

Having a smart home will not only make life easier, but it can also be a great way of soothing that anxiety of wondering if you've left something switched on, or if you remembered to turn off those pesky hair straighteners. Plus, with the best smart plugs and switches, you'll look super fancy too.

Today there's 22% off the Kasa Smart Light Switch, now $34.99 (was $44.99) at Amazon. This smart switch is ideal if you want to control your lighting from your phone, or if you want to mimic someone being at home while you're on vacation.

That's not the only saving either, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 is reduced to $22.79 at Amazon - which is a 24% discount. This power strip works with voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant, so you won't even need to lift a finger to control it.

Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best smart home deals on Prime Day

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: $29.99 $22.79 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this power strip that features three smart plug sockets on one device, along with two always-on USB ports. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to switch the sockets on or off. View Deal

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3: $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Control your lighting from pretty much anywhere with this smart light switch. This Kasa model is easy to install and you can control it using voice commands because it works with Alexa or Google Assistant. Don't miss out on this Prime Day saving.View Deal

Gosund Mini Smart Plug (4 pack): $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Take control of your appliances with this pack of smart plugs. You can set schedules and timers for everything from your slow cooker to your hair straighteners. Plus, you can use voice commands too for ultimate effort-free control over your home. View Deal

After spending so much time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, creating a smart home seems like the only way to have the convenience of being at home to switch the crockpot on for dinner, while being out and about at the same time.

All three of the smart home accessories we've included above are compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you'll be able to use voice commands to switch your plugs and switches on and off.

Not sure why you'd need a smart light switch? These handy devices allow you to control your lights when you're not at home and want it to appear like you are for security reasons. Plus, they're very handy for those times when your hands are too full to grab the light switch or you get into bed and you've left the lights on.

Whether your home is fully kitted out with smart devices or you just want to dip your toe into the smart home world, these Prime Days offer great savings right now.

More smart plug deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for smart plugs from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals