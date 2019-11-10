The world’s cheapest 4K monitor has a killer feature that every vendor should adopt

Electronics giant Element is back with another top-end deal for anyone looking at getting their hands on a cheap 4K monitor.

The manufacturer of the world’s cheapest 4K TV has made its E4SC4018RKU monitor available for just $159.99 (about £125/AU$238) from Walmart with free delivery.

Assembled in South Carolina and coming with an embedded Roku player embedded, the deal is not only $30 (about £24/AU$45) cheaper than our previous price champion, but also packs an extra USB port, has composite and RCA inputs plus an SPDIF port.

Click here if you want the cheapest 4K monitor in the UK

Cut-price

The only slight disadvantage we can see the number of HDMI ports - three, one fewer than the Bolva.

The monitor is adaptable for wall mounting, and being Roku compatible means that you can, for example, cast your to the monitor, enable private listening and voice search.

For business users, this means you can take advantage of the desktop mode on recent Android 10 smartphones to cast your smartphone’s content on a massive screen meaning that, in theory at least, you will be able to get Samsung DEX-like functionality.

The goal of running your business applications in desktop mode on a massive screen should appeal to many users, and could well encourage businesses to spend big and acquire such solutions.