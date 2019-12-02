The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum gets a massive $220 price cut for Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a cheap vacuum deal, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is live, and you can find massive savings on upright and robot vacuums from top brands like Roomba, Shark, Dyson, and more.

The top Cyber Monday vacuum deal is the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System that's on sale for $230. That's a $220 discount and the lowest price we've found the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best vacuum deals in your region.)

The Shark Ion S86 includes a powerful robot vacuum and a built-in hand vacuum for quick and convenient cleanups. Designed for pet hair, the Shark Ion vacuum can transition from carpets to hard floors and features a smart sensor navigation to help navigate around objects. The vacuum also has a compatible app that allows you to schedule and start your cleaning from anywhere and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System: $449 $229.99 at Walmart

You can save $220 on the powerful Shark Ion robot vacuum cleaner. Designed for pets, the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum includes a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning and includes a compatible app for scheduled cleanings.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best Cyber Monday vacuum deals below, and keep in mind these offers end today, so you'll need to act fast before they're gone.

Cyber Monday vacuum deals:

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System: $449 $229.99 at Walmart

You can save $220 on the powerful Shark Ion robot vacuum cleaner. Designed for pets, the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum includes a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning and includes a compatible app for scheduled cleanings.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. That's a $130+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

View Deal

Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum: $59 at Walmart

Get the powerful Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet on sale for $59 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum comes with special tools for pet hair removal and a carbon media filter to absorb pet odors.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



Shop more fantastic offers with our roundup of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals that are happening now.