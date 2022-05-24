The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to release this September, but with Switch delay

Audio player loading…

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the upcoming Middle-earth stealth game starring everybody’s favorite misshapen hobbit, has a release date.

Announced by developer Daedelic in a press release, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on Thursday, September 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release for Nintendo Switch at an unspecified date later in the year.

While Deadelic reaffirmed its intended “fall 2022” launch window in a Steam FAQ only earlier this week, Lord of the Rings fans will be pleased to hear a concrete release date. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was originally slated to release in 2021, before being delayed to later this year. This announcement is a promising sign that the developers are confident in its impending release.

Pitched as a stealth adventure game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set during the first few chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. It follows the titular character's journey through the Misty Mountains, the dungeons Barad-dûr, and Mirkwood, as he’s captured by Sauron and interrogated by Gandalf.

As one of the more feeble characters of Tolkien’s universe, you’ll have to creep your way across Middle-earth to avoid the many Orc guards that cross your path. You'll also encounter a few recognizable characters from the original novels, as well as decide whether Gollum or his hobbit alter-ego Sméagol takes the upper hand of his psyche.

Although Daedelic didn’t say exactly when we might see some gameplay, the Steam FAQ post (opens in new tab) mentioned it'll be updated with more details “throughout the upcoming weeks”. For now, we’ll have to make do with the latest short gameplay overview trailer (opens in new tab) and cinematic trailer (opens in new tab) that released last December.