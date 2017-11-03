The iPhone X - now with 24K Gold plating

Is Apple limiting your color choices for the iPhone X with just Silver and Space Gray offerings? Or maybe you're expecting more bling out of a device that's over AED 4,000?

You want a Gold iPhone X!

If you're looking to get heads turned, you might want to check out the 24K Gold plated edition of the iPhone X. It's priced at AED 6,329 for the 256GB model, which is about AED 1,600 (roughly $400) more than what Apple charges for a "regular" iPhone X.

It's basically the Space Gray version of the iPhone X with the metallic frame polished with 24K Gold. We think it looks a bit tacky, but what do geeks know about fashion and bling.

As per axiom, it ships on the 15th of November, which is much earlier than you'd get if you were to buy a stock iPhone from Apple right now. In fact, this is probably cheaper than what you'd find the iPhone X for on dubizzle at the moment- those "unwanted gifts" sure are expensive.

Other than the Gold plating, the iPhone X is exactly the same as a stock iPhone X with a 5.8‑inch Super Retina screen, a TrueDepth Camera with FaceID and the A11 Bionic chipset