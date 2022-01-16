The iPad Pro 2022 could support MagSafe through a glass Apple logo

Audio player loading…

It looks likely that there will be an iPad Pro 2022 making an appearance at some point this year, and new details have emerged about one of the new features that could be added this year – namely, MagSafe wireless charging.

It's a feature we've seen on recent iPhones, and according to 9to5Mac it could be added to the iPad Pro this time around. However, it won't be implemented in quite the same way as it is on the iPhone, and Apple is having difficulty developing an iPad Pro with a fully glass back to enable wireless charging.

Instead, it seems that Apple is working on a prototype tablet with an Apple logo on the back made of glass. This would mean that the rest of the tablet chassis can be made of aluminum, but MagSafe will be able to work through the logo.

Stronger magnets

Reports of the next iPad Pro supporting MagSafe have been swirling around for months, but 9to5Mac says that the original glass back design "may have been scrapped" because it would make the device too fragile – hence the alternative design with the large glass logo.

Other information revealed in the latest leak points to stronger magnets being fitted to the iPad Pro than there are in the iPhone 13, which means a more reliable connection and faster charging speeds for the upcoming tablet.

A larger battery, a camera module similar to that found in the iPhone 13, and a new chip – possibly the M2 – are all possibilities for the 2022 iPad Pro, according to 9to5Mac. As for a launch date, it'll probably be around the middle of this year.

Analysis: MagSafe is a logical next step for the iPad Pro

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are Apple's flagship tablets, and it makes sense that they would have the latest and great tech that Apple can offer. Right now that includes MagSafe, which has been on iPhones since back in 2020.

It's wireless charging, but wireless charging with added magnets: that means MagSafe-branded chargers can snap into place and offer more convenient, faster charging for the battery. Other wireless chargers work with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13, but only MagSafe chargers give you the full 15W charging rate.

With that in mind it's no surprise that Apple is working hard to bring MagSafe to its tablets, even though charging up larger devices isn't quite as straightforward as charging up phones. The new technology has been reasonably successful for Apple, and it does have a lot of MagSafe accessories to shift as well.

From the latest 9to5Mac report, it sounds like it's by no means certain that MagSafe will be included on the 2022 iPad Pro models. As we've seen in the past, Apple won't launch a feature unless it's fully reliable and ready for users to get their hands on.