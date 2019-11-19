The Fitbit Versa 2 is down to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking to snag a discount on the all-new Fitbit smartwatch, then you're in luck. The early Walmart Black Friday sale has the Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $149. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling smartwatch.



The Fitbit Versa 2 was released this past September as a follow up to the original Versa smartwatch. Fitbit's 2nd generation watch features an updated design with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and an always-on display option. The Fitbit now works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice. The Versa 2 also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The Fitbit provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300+ songs on your wrist.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Versa 2 and a fantastic deal for a newly released Fitbit smartwatch. Whether you're looking to cross someone off your Christmas list or treating yourself, you need to act fast before this pre-Black Friday deal is gone.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch $199.95 $149.95 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $149.95. That's a $50 price cut for the smartwatch that features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist conveniently.

