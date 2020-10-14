The cheapest Amazon Prime Day deals now under $50 - save on Echo, Razer, JBL and more

Amazon Prime Day deals are still coming - and with less than 15 hours to go, there are still plenty of savings up for grabs. Amazon Prime Day has treated us to some of the lowest prices we've seen on a number of top products, which means it isn't difficult to find some spectacular discounts under $50.

From Amazon Echo staples like the Echo Dot and Echo Show all the way through to Razer gaming gear, coffee machines, weighted blankets and Nintendo Switch accessories, you'll find plenty of Prime Day deals at budget-friendly prices on this page.

We wouldn't wait too long to take advantage of these offers, however. It's all still to play for but we're seeing stock dropping quicker now that we're in the second round of Prime Day. Even Echo devices themselves are seeing delayed shipping times as stock starts to run thin, and Amazon will have had plenty of units ready and waiting.

To save you time, we've pulled together the very best Prime Day deals for under $50 right here, so you can get stuck into some super cheap offers. Remember, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these sales - or you can take part with a 30-day free trial if you don't have Prime. That will see you all the way through the remaining hours of Amazon's sale, and well into November, giving you cheaper, faster delivery as well.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Up to 40% off Hasbro games: From $9 at Amazon

You'll find plenty of Hasbro toys and games available for under $50 right now at Amazon, thanks to a massive 40% discount across the category. From classic board games to Magic: The Gathering Commander decks, you'll find plenty to stock up on ahead of game night.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

An Amazon Prime day staple, the Echo Dot is available for its lowest price yet right now. Pick up the Alexa smart speaker for just $18.99 right now at Amazon, but you'll want to move quickly - we're already seeing shipping dates extending into December right now.

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

If you want to take Alexa on the go with you, you'll need the help of the handy Echo Auto. This car plugin can bring your virtual assistant on the road so you'll have a hands-free smart speaker at all times.

Blink Mini smart security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

This Blink Mini smart camera will ship in November, such is the demand for this $10 saving. You can't blame the early deal hunters for this one - with this excellent Prime Day deal offering up a 1080p security camera with motion detection and night vision for just $24.99.

Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset: $43.94 $29.99 at Amazon

We've seen the Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset sitting at $45 for a long time now, but this extra drop down to $29.99 is the cheapest price we've spotted so far. This is a simple PC headset, but you're still getting 40mm drivers and an omni-directional mic.

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $60 on these true wireless earbuds from JBL. Coming in a range of colors, these buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design.

Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Kids 10lb: $42.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Designed for twin or full beds, the Bare Home blanket for kids weighs 10 pounds and is designed for those under 125 pounds. With a neat discount this Amazon Prime Day, this is a fantastic deal on an all-natural weighted blanket.

Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush: $49.99 $39.98 at Amazon

With onboard pressure sensors and a timer, this Oral-B electric toothbrush offers an easy way to ensure your kids' teeth are kept sparkling clean. With a $10 discount, this brush is at its all time lowest price right now as well.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Prime members can save $10 on an Amazon Fire 7 tablet right now, bringing the final price down to just $39.99. That's perfect if you're after a super cheap tablet for Kindle books, streaming or lighter web browsing.

Cusimax portable hot plate burner: $50.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The Cusimac portable hot plate burner is up for just $40 right now - perfect if you're looking to show off your cookery skills in the great outdoors or your dorm room.

VacLife Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $47.99 $42.99 at Amazon

You're only saving $5 on this Prime Day vacuum cleaner deal, but it comes at a great price already and highly recommended. There's powerful suction in here so you won't have to worry about pet hair, and you're also getting plenty of additional tools to keep everything clean as well.

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC UHS-I memory card for Nintendo Switch: $53.39 $42.99 at Amazon

This 256GB microSDXC memory card is perfect if you want to maximise the amount of games on your Switch. It's available for just $42.99 right now, with an excellent $11 discount in these Prime Day deals.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show hit its lowest ever price in the Amazon Prime Day deals, which means it's proving incredibly popular this week. Shipping times have been delayed which means that precious stock is running a little low right now - we'd grab this one before those delivery dates stretch too far then.

Razer Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard: $59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

This Razer gaming keyboard isn't mechanical, but you're still getting Chroma RGB, programmable macros, and a spill-resistant design. Plus, these quieter keys will keep everything soft and cushioned while remaining tactile.

Razer Kraken gaming headset: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Razer Kraken gaming headset at Amazon right now, available for under $50 in these Prime Day deals. That's an excellent price for a PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile compatible headset with a noise isolating mic attached as well.

Sega Genesis Mini console: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

New Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Ok, ok, we know this one isn't under $50 - but it's close, and it's such a good Prime Day deal we couldn't help ourselves. The newest Kindle has returned to its lowest price ever. With a new front light, this cheap readers still fantastic for all light conditions, and, what's more it now also comes with unlimited access to the Prime reading service - if you're a prime member that is.

