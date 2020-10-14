These Oral-B discounts are some of the best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals we've seen

Oral-B is leading the pack with the Prime Day (opens in new tab) electric toothbrush deals this year. Right now you can get an Oral-B toothbrush for 50% off when you shop the latest Amazon deals, and this deal puts the Oral-B Genius X Limited (opens in new tab) at under $100 when you shop today.

You can also save on Oral-B's latest toothbrush. The Oral-B Guide (opens in new tab) is currently 32% off at Amazon, and its stand is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, meaning you can stay up-to-date with news while you brush, and even listen to playlists and set alarms.

There's also some brilliant Oral-B deals on kids' electric toothbrushes. The Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush (opens in new tab) comes with a timer and pressure sensor to teach kids the perfect brushing technique. That's one less thing to worry about for busy parents.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Guide: $149.99 (32% off) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With an Alexa smart assistant built into its charging base, this clever toothbrush can give you updates on the weather, alarms, smart home controls and more – while using cutting edge cleaning tech to make sure your teeth are bright and white.



(opens in new tab) Oral-B IO: $199.96 (9% off) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is Oral-B's top of the line electric toothbrush and while it's very expensive, it's a little cheaper for Amazon Prime Day 2020. If you want super clean teeth, look no further than this smart toothbrush.

Don't want a toothbrush that can talk to you? Check out these other great Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals:

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries: $79.93 (38% off) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get sparkly gnashers with this Oral-B smart toothbrush. Removing 100% more plaque than a regular brush, it offers 3D oscillating heads, and 6 modes (Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Tongue Cleaner) as well as a digital timer so you don't over brush.



(opens in new tab) Oral-B Genius X Limited: $99.99 (50% off) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Available in black, white or purple, the Oral-B Genius X Limited comes with a travelling case, a rechargeable handle and Bluetooth technology to connect to an app that will help you better understand your brushing technique..



(opens in new tab) Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush Featuring Disney's Minnie Mouse, for Kids 6: $39.98 (33% off) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get your kids excited about brushing their teeth with this Disney-themed electric brush, with a pressure sensor to make sure kids get into safe habits.



(opens in new tab) Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor and Timer, for Kids 6: $39.98 (20% off) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This jazzy toothbrush has a timer so that kids know exactly how long they should be brushing for, with replacement sensitive brush heads so that kids get comfortable with their morning routine..



(opens in new tab) Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads, Featuring Star Wars: $45.49 (24% off) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Brushing your teeth may be boring, but Star Wars sure isn't! Get your kids excited about their daily routines with this cool Star Wars brush for children..



