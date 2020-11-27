The best Black Friday printer deals: save $$$ on Canon and HP

Looking for a new printer to upgrade the home office? Then search no further, because we're found the best Black Friday printer deals for you.

This HP Envy 5070 wireless printer is unbelievable value for money, available for just $34.99 at Best Buy, down from $129.99. That's a huge saving of $95 or 73% if we need to emphasize how good a deal this really is.

UPDATE: The HP Envy 5070 is now sold out but there are more Best Buy Black Friday printer deals here.

If you're looking for something more office-like for your home office, and with a compact form factor, then this monochrome Canon ImageClass wireless printer on Amazon might be ideal for your purposes. It's just $79, down from $122.99.

Our final recommendation—also from Best Buy—is the excellent Canon ImageClass color wireless laser printer, for a bargain $219.99. That's down from $349.99, a saving of $130.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

BETTER THAN HALF-PRICE HP Envy 5070 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer and Scanner was $129.99 now $34.99 SOLD OUT

Save $95 on this wireless HP printer, which will meet all your printing and scanning needs for office and home. ISO printing speed gives you up to 10 page per minute for black and white and 7 ppm for color. Wireless printing lets you print from a PC, smartphone, and directly from social media.



Canon ImageClass LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer was $122.99 now $79.00

Save $43.99 on this monochrome compact printer from Canon. This professional-looking printer can print up to 26 pages per minute, holds up to 250 sheets of paper, and is perfect for a home office due to its compact size (11.5 x 14.9 x 9.6 inches).

View Deal

Canon - ImageClass MF642Cdw Wireless Color Laser Printer was $349.99 now $219.99

Save $130 on this brilliant all-in-one printer from Canon. It's the perfect printer for any home office: this Canon laser printer will print at 22 pages per minute (color or black and white), holds up to 250 sheets of paper, and is compatible with Apple AirPrint so printing from an iPhone is a breeze.

View Deal

More Black Friday printer deals

Looking for more Black Friday printer deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.