HiSense announces Android-powered Vidaa smart TV platform

HiSense announced a new Android-powered Vidaa smart TV platform for its line of ultra slim LED television models at CES 2014.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer is calling its slick-looking TV software Vidaa, which is content-ready with a single push of a button.

That means the onus isn’t on the user to find apps, as HiSense claims to know the apps that TV viewers really want to connect with while sitting back on the couch.

These front-and-center apps demoeing during HiSense’s CES 2014 press conference included the Google Search, Google Chrome and the Google PrimeTime app.

The sophicated TV guide-focused Google PrimeTime app appeared HiSense’s previous Google TV hardware, the HiSense XT780.

Vidaa Reach, Jump features

Vidaa will also be able to pull in remote content and display it without additional work. Vidaa Reach not only works with Google Drive, Dropbox, Box and Skydrive, it curates the content.

Vidaa will be able to Screen Share with connected mobile devices, similar to the way that Apple TV and Chromecast project content onto a big television.

Its Jump feature is also convenient by switching applications and giving users the one-button ability switch right back.

Checking the scores while watching a movie. The Vidaa promises to switch apps and instantly resume the paused movie as easy as it is to change a channel.

HiSense’s Android TV platform is working its way into the company’s 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch LEDs starting in March 2014.

The Google TV rebranding to Android TV looks slicker in this iteration and still retains the valued Google PrimeTime app, something that’s not possible on Google’s own Chromecast at this time.