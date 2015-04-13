Vizio is selling 4K TVs for $600

Vizio addressed the myth that there's nothing to watch in 4K last year when it announced the most affordable 4K TVs ever, and now that nobody thinks that anymore they're going even cheaper.

The company today announced the Vizio M-Series 4K Ultra HD TVs, starting at just $600.

That's for the 43-inch version, while the largest - at 80 inches - costs $4,000. There are seven other models in the middle, too, including a 55-inch for $1,000.

That's five more inches for the same price compared with last year's P models, a trend we'd like to see continue.

Compromises

The M-Series sets also consume less power than last year's P-Series, although their overall quality is slightly inferior in a variety of specific ways, like dynamic contrast ratio and speakers.

But while they may still be pricy, it's a fact that 4K sets in 2015 are selling for what 1080p TVs cost just a few years ago. That's progress!

Vizio's 4K Ultra HD M-Series TVs are "rolling out now" to a variety of online and brick-and-mortar retailers, the company said.