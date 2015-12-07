Go, go Foxtel Go, now streaming on more Android devices

After an insufferably long period of only being available on a limited number of devices, Foxtel has announced that its subscribers can now use the Foxtel Go app on any Android phone running Jellybean 4.1 and above.

The announcement follows Foxtel’s recent move to let new subscribers start using the Foxtel Go app within 15 minutes of signing up to the service.

The news should please the Foxtel subscribers that have been waiting to take advantage the app, which provides access up to 78 channels, depending on the user’s Foxtel package, to smart devices over a 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection.

The Android version of the Foxtel Go app is available now on the Google Play store, while iPhone and iPad users can also find the app on the App Store.