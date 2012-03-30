Apple iTV not coming 'til 2013?

Apple isn't set to debut in the television market until 2013, with analysts reckoning we shouldn't expect the arrival of Apple iTV this year.

While most analysts believe that Apple is all but ready to come to market but CSLA believes that we will all have that little bit longer to wait.

It does also reckon that Foxconn's recent partnership with Sharp shows that Apple is deadly serious about releasing a television and this is one of the reasons the tie-up was made, so plenty of panels could be produced for the eventual release.

Sharp end

"We continue to view Apple TV hardware as a 2013 event," explained CSLA in a note.

"The timing of Hon Hai/Foxconn's equity stake and partnership with Sharp along with Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou's separate 46.5 per cent investment in Sharp's Sakai City plant lends further credibility that Apple TV is in the works.

"This also follows reports that Apple is investing $1.3bn in equipment destined for Sharp facilities."

It had been hoped that the Apple iTV – or whatever Apple does decide to call it – would come out in 2012 and many analysts still agree that this is the case but with the upcoming iPhone 5 release, and lots of contracts still to be signed by movie and television companies, maybe Apple will take its time with this one.

Via Business Insider and T3